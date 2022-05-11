ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State makes top-10 for Florida four-star; Lions stop to see top target: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
Class of 2023 corner Braeden Marshall.

The Penn State football newsstand for May 11 is loaded with recruiting news. New offers are out. A four-star prospect has released his top-10 and included the Lions. And, two of the program’s coaches stopped by the school of a priority target in the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

We cover all of that and more in today’s collections of top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Let’s dive in.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a shaved list of suitors for a senior-to-be who will visit Penn State this summer.

Lake Mary, Fla., four-star corner Braeden Marshall has a top-10 that includes, in no particular order, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, UCF, and Wisconsin. Per the On3 visit tracker, Marshall will take officials to see the Lions on June 17 and the Tar Heels on June 24. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect will then have three additional all-expenses-paid trips to plan.

UCF currently leads in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. His proximity to campus and his four trips to see the Knights have powered them to the top at this point in time. Besides the AAC school, he’s also visited Penn State, Nebraska, and UNC so far this year.

In other news, Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and corners coach Terry Smith stopped by Brashear High in Pittsburgh Tuesday. They were there to check in on four-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson. The top-125 player in the Class of 2023 is one of the Lions’ top targets on defense in the current cycle.

PSU coaches have been at high schools all over the country since mid-April visiting with players, coaches, and administrators alike. Their travels continue through the end of the month.

Finally, Penn State offered 2025 Florida receiver Jamie Ffrench and 2024 New Jersey offensive lineman Juan Minaya on Tuesday.

Headlines of the day

John Harrar is trying to go from college hoops to the NFL after a tryout with the Eagles: Tribune News Service

New Recruiting Prediction Machine entry for Penn State: Snyder, BWI

Penn State Women’s Basketball Hires Lady Lion Great Maggie Lucas as Player Development Director: Jones, Statecollege.com

Limited but impactful, analyzing Penn State transfer portal approach: Bauer, BWI

Former Penn State football quarterback Will Levis projected No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft: Ripchick, Daily Collegian

Penn State picked to land another offensive lineman: BWI Daily: Carr, BWI

Boosters, collectives in NCAA’s crosshairs, but will new NIL policy be able to navigate choppy waters?: Dodd, CBS Sports

Will Penn State land a commitment in May? Is Lions’ portal movement done?: Tuesday takes: Pickel, BWI

Nittany Lions football walk-on Drew Hartlaub to Carolina Panthers: York Daily Record

Quote of the day

“Coach (James) Franklin is my guy and I love (Phil) Trautwein. It’s a good program. I’m speechless about it… Having 65,000 people there for the spring game was crazy. It was fun. We’re out there laughing and being goofy with the student section.”

Four-star Class of 2023 lineman Zech Owens to On3 about visiting PSU for the Blue-White game.

