ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

IT Today: Steve Sarkisian discusses mishap in connecting to team in 2021

By Joe Cook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IdH2_0faIGf5z00
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Welcome to Inside Texas Today! On weekdays, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest on Texas Longhorns sports from around the Forty Acres. This morning, looking at Steve Sarkisian’s recent comments about connecting with the team ahead of his first season, and his failures in that area.

Here’s the Wednesday, May 11, 2022 edition.

[Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus!]

“… I failed in connecting with our team, and our team connecting with one another…”

Speaking in San Antonio at the Texas Fight Tour put on by the Texas Exes, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the gathered crowd at The Rustic about several topics. When speaking about last year’s struggles, Sarkisian admitted an area of first-year program-building he failed to properly cultivate.

Due to ongoing construction on the south end zone project this time last year, time spent as a whole team together was very limited for the first-year coach and his staff.

“I was told we had a new facility, but when I got to the job we weren’t going to move into the new facility until August,” Sarkisian said Monday. “So we had eight months, and if you really want to critique a program, you have to look at that program from A to Z. Where I failed, quite frankly, in our program is I failed in connecting with our team, and our team connecting with one another at this time last year.

“Why and how did that happen? We were in the north end zone. I was on the seventh floor up in a cubicle. Our players were down in the visiting locker room. We would meet as a team on the eighth floor on the concourse on the north end zone where that big bar is. Know where that Tito’s sign is and that Deep Eddy sign is? That was right behind me with a pop up screen, and our players were in card table chairs.

“Then, our position coaches met with the players in the suites on the eighth floor. We didn’t have a natural place to really connect with our players, and I failed in that spot because I didn’t generate enough opportunity for our team to grow as one. Because that’s what culture is. That’s what we’re talking about. That has to grow organically.”

Throughout the course of the spring, both Sarkisian and Texas players noted how much better the culture and the locker room was entering this year as opposed to its status during the 2021 season.

“Fast forward to being in the south end zone now, which is a beautiful place and thank you all who helped make that happen, it’s an unbelievable facility for us to be part of,” Sarkisian said. “I see our players every day. I eat with our players for breakfast every morning. They’re upstairs in my office, or the weight room, the training room, the locker room, it’s all connected as one. The player lounge, they don’t go anywhere. They’re connected as a team. Naturally, when they take the field, you just feel a sense of accountability. A sense of ‘I want to do it not for me. I want to do it for the guy next to me because I know how hard he’s working. I know what he’s putting into the program.’ With all that being said, that’s the key to the drill, and we’re doing it with a lot of new faces.”

Inside Texas will be in Dallas this evening for the second stop of the Texas Fight Tour.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Arch Manning’s decision will impact Texas with 5-Star QB Julian Sayin

While there is a bit of a lag in the news cycle on the recruiting trail right now for the Texas football program post-spring camp, that won’t last all that long. The highly anticipated summer visit season is just around the corner for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. And that is likely to deliver one of the busiest points of the calendar year on the recruiting trail for Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Former TXHSFB QB and #1 2024 Prospect Commits to Ohio State

The number one quarterback (by most ranking publications) in the 2024 class is a former Texas high school football player, Dylan Raiola. Raiola is in the headlines for announcing where he will play his college football in 2 years. Dylan Raiola was a quarterback at Burelson high school under Head...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
FanSided

Former Texas football WR Joshua Moore backs off SMU commitment

Earlier this offseason, Texas football saw their former starting redshirt junior wide receiver Joshua Moore commit to multiple different schools out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. After initially entering the transfer portal last fall, Moore would commit to new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. And...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Fight#The Texas Exes#Longhorns
Mix 97.9 FM

Actor Dennis Quaid Used to Live in This Amazing Austin, Texas Home

There is something so fun about looking at celebrity real estate. To see homes that are worth millions of dollars and what extras come with those types of homes such as this gorgeous property that used to be owned by famous actor Dennis Quaid in Austin, Texas. We found some pictures of the home that Dennis Quaid sold a few years ago and as you look at the photos below you will see why this stunning home in Austin is worth every dollar.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
yourconroenews.com

Sugar Land man catches behemoth 300-pound alligator gar in Houston bayou

Payton Moore dreams of giant fish. The Sugar Land resident set sail down a Houston bayou Thursday, determined to catch one of the largest alligator gars Texas has potentially ever seen. Unofficially, he did just that, angling a humongous alligator gar more than 8 feet long and weighing upwards of...
HOUSTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

MAGAs Win in Lake Travis and Georgetown ISDs

Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Travels talks about Castell, Texas

It's a small riverside town west of Llano known mostly for white-tailed deer hunting but Pam LeBlanc says it's about much more than that. It's a nice getaway for some peace and quiet out in the Hill Country.
LLANO, TX
fox7austin.com

Severe drought, heat in Central Texas worst since summer of 2011

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas is in a severe drought right now thanks to unseasonable heat and the lack of precipitation, and it's bringing flashbacks to a similar situation more than a decade ago. Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that the dry ground and hot temperatures can feed...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Inside Elon Musk’s mystery plan for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — For more than 600 days now, Jeff Roberts has parked on the shoulder of a highway just outside city limits and flown his drone over a vast and restless construction site. He starts by circling a building three-quarters of a mile long, which from satellite view...
TEXAS STATE
smcorridornews.com

Central Texas exploding with growth and development

Hays County is continuing to grow with every new year. The economic growth and development have led to a population increase and construction can be seen all along the Interstate Highway 35 Corridor. According to U.S. Census data, three of the fastest-growing counties over the past decade were all in...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy