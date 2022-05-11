Alabama-based target sets up official visit to Tuscaloosa

In years past, National Signing Day in February marked the end of the window for teams to make all of their moves to add new talent to their roster for the next year. With the transfer portal now having nearly limitless timelines, that window has extended, and Alabama has found themselves with three new players set to come to Tuscaloosa since we finished up our series scouting all of the additions here at Roll Bama Roll.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO