It’s May 2022, and it sort of feels like the COVID-19 pandemic is long over, however, many of our businesses are still struggling to make a comeback. It’s impossible to break down ALL the ways the last couple years have impacted our communities, but some of the issues are definitely more noticeable than others. For example, businesses not having enough employees, hiring, onboarding struggles, shortages, and people just not wanting to work.

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO