Ranking Michigan basketball's most impactful transfer additions

Charles Matthews and Duncan Robinson helped Michigan Wolverines basketball reach the 2018 national title game. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nearly 1,500 scholarship college basketball players were in the NCAA transfer portal at one point this offseason, and Michigan basketball saw two players — Brandon Johns Jr. and Frankie Collins — depart the program, using the database to find a new school. On the flip side, the Wolverines brought in Princeton graduate transfer guard Jaelin Llwellyn to boost the backcourt. Michigan hasn't typically been a school that brings in a lot of transfers, but it has used the portal strategically over the last 15 years — and increasingly so since head coach Juwan Howard has taken over (the sport is moving in that direction). Here, we take a look at the top five transfers (and one honorable mention) since the 2007-08 season, which is when former head coach John Beilein took over and Michigan has had immense success (under he and Howard). Factors for the order of the rankings include (but are not limited to) statistics, role on the team and longevity.