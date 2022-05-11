ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ranking Michigan basketball's most impactful transfer additions

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgM5s_0faIG6Tv00
Charles Matthews and Duncan Robinson helped Michigan Wolverines basketball reach the 2018 national title game. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nearly 1,500 scholarship college basketball players were in the NCAA transfer portal at one point this offseason, and Michigan basketball saw two players — Brandon Johns Jr. and Frankie Collins — depart the program, using the database to find a new school. On the flip side, the Wolverines brought in Princeton graduate transfer guard Jaelin Llwellyn to boost the backcourt. Michigan hasn't typically been a school that brings in a lot of transfers, but it has used the portal strategically over the last 15 years — and increasingly so since head coach Juwan Howard has taken over (the sport is moving in that direction). Here, we take a look at the top five transfers (and one honorable mention) since the 2007-08 season, which is when former head coach John Beilein took over and Michigan has had immense success (under he and Howard). Factors for the order of the rankings include (but are not limited to) statistics, role on the team and longevity.

Comments / 1

Related
Maize n Brew

Quarterback Alex Orji’s path to Michigan, outlook moving forward

Michigan has a freshman quarterback who already possesses great running prowess and athleticism. 2022 three-star Sachse, Texas quarterback Alex Orji is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. The story so far. Orji threw for 2,064 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021 while rushing for 1,187 yards and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Tom Izzo, Michigan State are 0-2 so far on transfer portal targets

Michigan State men's basketball has had something of a tumultuous first two months of its offseason. The Spartans had the normal attrition of losing graduated seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr., and saw former five-star prospect Max Christie enter his name into 2022 NBA Draft consideration while maintaining his college eligibility.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

MSU’s longest-tenured coach steps down

EAST LANSING, MI — After 29 seasons guiding the Michigan State softball program, Jacquie Joseph has announced her retirement from coaching. She will remain with Spartan athletics, accepting a role in sports administration. Joseph closes her coaching career as the winningest coach in program history, according to a press release from MSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
WILX-TV

In My View: The highest-earning Michigan athlete was a Grand Ledge player

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: 3 potential flips for Wolverines in 2023 recruiting class

Michigan football was able to pull off some key flips in the 2022 recruiting class and in 2023, the Wolverines are aiming to do the same. There’s no doubt that things are a little stagnant when it comes to Michigan football’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines are ranked outside the top 15 in the team rankings and haven’t gotten a commitment since late March.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep softball pitcher Ava Bradshaw is ‘a top one-percent human’

SOUTH LYON -- Traveling from softball diamond to softball diamond across Michigan, Ava Bradshaw is always the center of attention whenever she’s on the field. The sophomore pitcher from South Lyon High School has already built quite an impressive reputation as some point to her as the best high school softball player in Michigan.
SOUTH LYON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Beilein
Person
Juwan Howard
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

MSU Officially Signs Cooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has now received the signed scholarship papers of the third freshman in its incoming men’s basketball class. Carson Cooper, 6-11, a native of Jackson, is eligible immediately. He played this last season at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The other two freshmen in the class are Trejuan Holloman and Jaxon Kohler.
JACKSON, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Huge Commitment: Fans React

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just landed their quarterback of the future. Dylan Raiola, a five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle, has committed to OSU. The highly-touted prospect out of Chandler, Ariz. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night. Plucking top recruits from the West Coast...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Princeton
The State News, Michigan State University

Two friends paint The Rock in honor of Adreian Payne

On Tuesday, May 10, two friends met at the Rock on Farm Lane to paint it in honor of the late Adreian Payne, a former MSU basketball star. Payne died on Monday morning after being shot. Recent communications graduate Paige Mulligan and creative advertising junior Kelly Branigan both work for the Michigan State University Athletics department. They wanted to organize a painting of the rock because they felt passionate about MSU sports and the impact Payne had on the community. "MSU basketball is near and dear to my heart," Mulligan said. "He was important. He's such an important person, and just the...
EAST LANSING, MI
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball. The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March. The company plans to tear down the restaurant and...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

MSU researchers: This is how to save Michigan's bees

Michigan farmers rely on bees for crop pollination, but according to recent MSU research, the percentage of bees that die over the winter in Michigan is 28.6%. 1.9% higher than the national average. This new MSU research shows how bee keepers and the average person can help change that.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy