Bachelor Nation Faves Carly Waddell & Jade Roper Reveal If They'll Let Their Kids Go On 'The Bachelor'

By Jaclyn Roth
 1 day ago
Bachelor Nation stars Carly Waddell and Jade Roper rose to fame when they both competed for Chris Soules ' heart on The Bachelor in 2015. Now that the two have kids of their own — Waddell shares Isabella “Bella” Evelyn and Charles “Charlie” Wolf with ex Evan Bass , while Roper has three kids, Emmy, Brooks and Reed with hubby Tanner Tolbert — would they let them go on reality television?

"Emmy understands a little – she understands Tanner and I met on TV, and I have showed her clips because when Bella and Emmy were babies, we all had a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise and she has seen that clip of when she was a baby because it’s cute," Roper, 35, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Poise , in which she and Waddell, 36, are helping to launch the new Poise Ultra Thin Pads with Wings , giving moms the confidence to take on the summer of fun without worrying about bladder leaks.

The brunette babe continues, "I don’t know. If she wants to one day, I suppose I’d show her the cute clips. We also get asked all of the time too if we would ever want my kids to be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , and I don’t know if my answer is yes. I want them to have bigger aspirations than me!"

Though Waddell and Bass are no longer together , the latter still showed his daughter some moments from Bachelor in Paradise , which is where the two met. "He was like, 'Bella, watch! It's me and mom.' I was like, 'Can you not?'" the blonde beauty quips.

Waddell adds that when she is out and about, she sometimes gets recognized — something her daughter gets confused by. "It’s hard for them to even grasp anything — a person came up to me in the parking lot the other day and was had her mom on FaceTime and was like, 'Oh my gosh, say hi to my mom!' "I was like, 'Hey, mom!' And my daughter was like, 'Is that your friend?' And I was like, 'Yes. Mommy was on a TV show, so I have lots of friends.' She was like, 'What?' She is so young," she says.

The ladies haven't been on the small screen in a while, but they still try to tune into the ABC series when they can — especially Bachelor in Paradise . "Tanner and I watch it. I think it is almost part of what we do now," the mom-of-three admits . "We keep up, especially with Paradise . We love it. I think the show is the best one by far out of the whole franchise, so looking forward to it this summer!"

Waddell adds, "I love Paradise . The only time I can ever watch TV is when Evan has the kids . The Bachelor and Bachelorette are always on when it is bedtime, and the kids are sitting in my lap. There’s so much making out! They are just so impressionable."

The duo's partnership with Poise podcast co-hosts is because they don't shy away from important topics.

" Poise Ultra Thin Pads with Wings are so absorbent, and since summer is coming, we want to get out there and run around after our children. Now we don’t have to worry because now there is a pad specifically designed for that," Waddell shares.

Roper explains, "We love this partnership too because we want to take the stigma off of all of the things that happen to our bodies post-baby . It can kind of feel embarrassing if you’re in public and you sneeze, laugh, jump and you’re just trying to live your life and you pee yourself a little bit. So Poise has made these Ultra Thin Pads with Wings because they hold in place. It keeps you fresh and clean so we can just be ourselves and have fun."

