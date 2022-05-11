ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

By Aaron Chatman
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oNgP_0faICA4Q00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Duson man attacks, kills own dogs with machete during fentanyl overdose, thought dogs were evil

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

(Courtesy: Evansville Central Dispatch)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Help needed in locating stolen car

LAFAYETTE, La. – A woman is asking for help from the public after her car was stolen on Wednesday. The suspects were caught on surveillance video taking the vehicle from Angels Flea Market on Johnston Street.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
kalb.com

Missing Alexandria juvenile: Ja’Kayla Hall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police in Alexandria are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old: Ja’Kayla Hall. APD described her as being 5′4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She has red, blonde and black braids in her hair. She left her home on Saturday, May 7.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#911#Audio Recording#Weht#Nexstar Media Inc
KATC News

One booked, one dead in New Iberia shooting

One man has been arrested and another is dead after a shooting in New Iberia early Wednesday. Tramane Lewis, 33, has been booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. He was arrested after turning himself in to police.
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY.com

Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over the handwritten journals he kept while leading the state’s premier law enforcement agency.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Pineville police assist APD with active investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 10, 2022) – Pineville Police assisted Alexandria Police Department detectives Tuesday afternoon serve search warrants in connection with an active APD investigation. At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, APD detectives, APD SWAT team members and Pineville Police executed two search warrants at an apartment complex in the...
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy