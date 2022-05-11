ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Wave 3

Southern Indiana man killed in crash near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has died in a single-vehicle crash while avoiding a school bus in Jackson County on Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Early investigation by ISP revealed a black 2005 Saturn, driven by 63-year-old Daniel Sallee, from Elizabethtown, was driving south on County Road 100 East near County Road 250 North.
SEYMOUR, IN
WTAJ

Truck crashes into post office in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County. The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
wevv.com

2 shooting incidents reported in Evansville Thursday night

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two shootings took place on Thursday night. The first shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the area of Judson Street and E. Riverside Drive. Police say that a red car with two people inside it was found with multiple bullet holes in it, but...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
ALTOONA, PA
