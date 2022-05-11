ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 Fantasy Football: Best Ball Rankings

By Matt De Lima
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ft93_0faIBqfN00

Skip the mock draft, join a best ball league to practice your draft strategies and better understand the player inventory.

Mock drafting away your offseason blues isn't a bad idea, but joining some best ball leagues is another way to step up your fantasy engagement.

Here is a quick primer for best ball leagues: Instead of actively managing an in-season roster every week, the best ball format automatically constructs your weekly lineup by using your top scoring players. With this in mind, many drafters try to use a mix of high-scoring potential, handcuffs and depth at every position to maximize their scoring chances. Do you want a backup kicker or DST? Or would you prefer an extra running back or wide receiver? Do you want two or three quarterbacks? It’s up to you to measure positional values based on your best ball league’s scoring.

You may notice most best ball rankings are more top-heavy with running backs, even in PPR scoring formats. This is because the pool of productive receivers is deeper, while the pool of stud running backs is more shallow. Here are my updated best ball rankings following the NFL draft.

Share your thoughts on my rankings with me on Twitter ( @mattkdelima )!

MORE : My dynasty, superflex & rookie rankings

Note: There are many tabs within this spreadsheet, so you may prefer to view as web page below to easier viewing.

VIEW : EXCEL | WEB PAGE

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey report

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the former Pro Bowler has played just ten games in the past two seasons. It has been a rough stretch for him, but it seems like the Panthers still plan to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Nfl Draft#Dst#American Football#Ppr#Superflex Rookie#De L
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their backfield. On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed running back Sony Michel, who spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Michel signed a one-year contract with Miami.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens help Lamar Jackson with key addition to stable of RBs

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to bounce back in 2022 after missing out on the playoffs last season with an 8-9 record. They lost their last six games in a row and basically blew any chances of making the postseason. One strength of the Ravens’ offense though was their run game, ranking third in the NFL. However, most of that damage came from Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

The Patriots Claimed A New Tight End On Wednesday

The Patriots continue to foreshadow their offensive philosophy for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, New England added another tight end off waivers, former Lion Matt Sokol. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The Patriots claimed TE Matt Sokol on waivers today, as they fill out depth at a time when rosters are at the 90-man limit."
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Packers Could Get Involved With 3 Prominent Wide Receivers

Following the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers are on the hunt for their next great WR1. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes the Packers will go after three big-name wide receiver options in this year's free-agent market: Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bears Load Up on Offense, Sign Pair of WRs

Photos: Don Juan Moore-Getty Images/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports. On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bears were busy adding to their offense. GM Ryan Poles signed a pair of wide receivers to help out second-year QB Justin Fields. Tajae Sharpe. First, the Bears signed 27-year-old WR Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

NFL Reveals Huge Matchup for Week 4 of 'Sunday Night Football'

One of the biggest games of the 2022 NFL season will happen in Week 4. On Thursday, the NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This announcement was made just hours before the NFL reveals the entire schedule for the 2022 season.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy