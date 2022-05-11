ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Basement Hostages, Demon Children, Mad Musicians Possess Cannes’ Blood Window Showcase

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BLLe_0faIBX5g00

Click here to read the full article.

Blood Window , Ventana Sur’s Latin American horror and fantasy film platform, returns to the Cannes Film Market this year with a selection of works in progress and completed films, including titles from Brazil and Mexico.

This year’s Blood Window Showcase screens Brazilian director Sabrina Greve’s film debut — still a work in progress — “The Basement of Scream Street” (“O porão da rua do grito”). The pic won Blood Window’s best work-in-progress competition at Ventana Sur last year, an honor that also granted it a world premiere at this year’s Sitges Film Festival in Spain.

“The Basement of Scream Street” centers on siblings Jonas and Rebeca, who, haunted by guilt over their parents’ death, have developed an obsessive dependency on each other as they care for their grandmother and a child trapped in the basement. Coração da Selva is handling sales for the film.

Likewise unspooling in the Cannes showcase will be Mexican helmer Ian Martin’s debut feature “Ghosts and the Last Nightmare” (“Fantasmas y la última pesadilla”), which follows a once successful paranormal investigator trying to resolve a mystery in a building haunted by a dreadful creature in an effort to regain his credibility (poster pictured).

The program also presents four other feature film works in progress, including Fabián Forte’s Argentine title “Witch Game” (“Juego de brujas”). The film tells the story of Mara, a witch in training who is seeking to rescue her sister from the clutches of the devil himself. Producers Hernán Findling and Gabriel Lahaye are also overseeing sales.

In celebrated director Daniel de la Vega’s “The Last Heretic” (“El último hereje”), the fervent convictions of a leading spokesman for a new atheism are challenged to the point of madness on a journey of horror and pain. Furia Films and Del Toro Films are overseeing sales.

In fellow Argentine helmer Nicolas Onetti’s “ What the Waters Left Behind: Scars ” (“Los olvidados: Cicatrices”) – a sequel to 2017’s “What the Waters Left Behind” — a member of an Anglo-American indie rock band loses his mind after beings seduced by a local girl during an ill-fated tour that ultimately leaves the musicians stranded in the ghost town of Epecuén, where hell awaits them. Minerva Pictures and Black Mandala Films are handling sales.

The story of a 19th-century priest who finds a lost child in an Andean town and decides to take care of it only to discover that the little boy feeds on humans is told by Diego Ortuño in the Ecuadorian pic “Red Corn” (“Chuzalongo”). Currently entering pre-production, the project received support last year from Blood Window and the Ibermedia program.

The Blood Window Showcase offers a unique opportunity for buyers, sales agents and festival reps to connect with some of Latin America’s latest horror and genre film productions, according to organizers.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Lamb’ Director Valdimar Jóhannsson Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, who made his feature directorial debut with “Lamb,” has signed with CAA, Variety can reveal. Jóhannsson made a splash last year with the Noomi Rapace-led “Lamb,” which the helmer co-wrote with Icelandic author Sjón. The off-kilter film — which became a viral sensation after its trailer debuted — follows a childless couple who discover a hybrid lamb baby that’s half-human, half lamb. They take her in and raise her as their own child, but nature soon comes calling to reclaim its own. “Lamb,” which was the talk of Cannes following its world premiere...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Crosses $550 Million Globally

Click here to read the full article. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” still reigns supreme. The Marvel sequel crossed $550 million at the global box office in nine days, Disney announced Friday. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led movie, directed by Sam Raimi, will put a spell over the box office once again this weekend, where it faces no major competition in theaters. The only other notable new release is Zac Efron’s “Firestarter,” a remake of the Stephen King novel from Universal that’s failing to spark many positive reviews. It earned $375,000 in Thursday previews, and it’s also available to stream on...
MOVIES
Variety

BTF Media to Produce Frida Kahlo Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The estate of celebrated Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and Miami-based BTF Media have partnered to produce a TV series based on the life and works of Kahlo. Kahlo has been the subject of a slew of multiple films, documentaries and shorts. She was most famously portrayed in Julie Taymor’s Oscar-winning 2002 biopic “Frida,” starring Salma Hayek who garnered a best actress nomination for her portrayal of the artist. Kahlo’s family, represented by Frida Kahlo Management has partnered with BTF Media founders Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero and with Hector Martinez, co-executive producer to co-produce the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Alex Gibney
Variety

Alexander Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan Starring in ‘The Tiger’ From Ukrainian Director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi

Click here to read the full article. Alexander Skarsgard will star in “The Tiger” as the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers. The actor recently headlined the blood-drenched viking epic “The Northman,” receiving a great deal of attention for his physical transformation into a chiseled Norse avenger. He will team here with Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, who wrote and will direct “The Tiger” based on the book by John Vaillant. Slaboshpytskyi previously directed 2014’s “The Tribe,” a critically-heralded story about a school for the deaf that was done entirely in Ukrainian...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Drama Just Took Over Bridgerton's No. 1 Spot

Lady Whistledown may have delivered plenty of scandalous updates amid the most recent London social season, but it is another scandal that is currently taking Netflix by storm. After breaking yet another Netflix record following its March 25 premiere date, Bridgerton Season 2 has been bumped from the top spot on Netflix's streaming charts by the streamer's newest hit, Anatomy of a Scandal.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Sitges Film Festival#Musicians#Hostage#Feature Film#Basement Hostages#Demon Children#Blood Window#Ventana Sur#Latin American#Brazilian#Mexican#Argentine
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Veteran actor Fred Ward, star of The Right Stuff and Tremors, dies aged 79

The veteran character actor Fred Ward, best known for appearances in The Right Stuff, Tremors and Short Cuts, has died aged 79. A statement to the New York Post by Ward’s representative said that the actor died on 8 May. No cause of death was given, but the statement said it was Ward’s wish for donations to be made to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
NME

Jack Kehler, character actor known for ‘The Big Lebowski’, has died

American character actor Jack Kehler has passed away at the age of 75 following a battle with leukemia, his family confirmed yesterday (May 9). Kehler was best known to audiences for his role in the 1998 Coen brothers movie The Big Lebowski, in which he played Marty, the landlord to Jeff Bridges’ titular character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski. Primarily a character actor, Kehler had over 170 credits to his name across almost 40 years in the film and television industry.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Westworld’ and More Shows to Look for This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Although summer used to be a time for TV fanatics to catch up on reading, that’s not the case these days, with new content constantly rolling out —— even during what used to be the TV off-season. Networks and streamers continue to mine existing IP — HBO Max will bring “Harley Quinn” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” in July, while Prime Video has the highly anticipated adaptation of “A League of Their Own” and Netflix will debut “The Sandman.” There’s also a slew of unscripted content, as per usual. Plus, expect buzzy, sure-to-be- trending...
TV SERIES
Variety

Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Festival Takes Chaotic Turn With Reports of Trampling Due to ‘Security Incident’

Click here to read the full article. The sweltering heat in Las Vegas didn’t deter hip-hop fans from attending the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday. The two-day Live Nation event is held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and features headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario. Although much of the day’s performances got off without a hitch, a stretch of the night devolved into chaos, per social media reports. Concert-goers described a rush of people around 10:30 p.m. as thousands ran for the exits and some were trampled. Several attendees reported hearing a gun shot, causing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

‘Mayans M.C.’ Says Goodbye To Major Character In Shocking Cliffhanger

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of FX’s Mayans M.C. Before FX’s Mayans M.C. kicked off its fourth season in mid-April, co-creator Elgin James teased war was looming in Santo Padro, and with war comes death. But before all that, there was a shocking revelation early in the episode—Adelita (Carla Baratta) and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) baby boy is alive. Sneaky Agent Linares (Efrat Dor) had been raising him as her own alongside her husband, both of who are now dead after Adelita killed them in cold blood and took...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy