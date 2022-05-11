ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Archiving Entertainment: A VIP+ Special Report

By Heidi Chung
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InNP9_0faIBVKE00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s no question content is one of the most valuable assets in Hollywood, which means protecting it for generations to come should be the industry’s highest priority.

But while many understand the importance of preserving the rich history of entertainment, mainstream media does little to highlight the urgency of proper archiving . Thanks to technological advancements, the industry has been forced to embrace change, but there is still a never-ending abundance of learning left to do.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world for the past two years, but ironically its impact on the entertainment industry wasn’t all negative. Staying hunkered down at home changed consumer behavior in many ways, and out of that the entertainment industry had to adapt.

Content for the diversion-hungry masses rapidly became the hottest of commodities, and it forced companies, organizations and artists alike to dig through their libraries to retrieve old and new content for release. This led to a reevaluation in archival practices and forced a broader conversation around storage and preservation of media assets.

Variety Intelligence Platform’s “Archiving Entertainment” special report, presented by Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, digs into the ins and outs of archiving’s history and best practices, from storage and restoration to preservation in the digital era.

Even as continuing innovation has made many aspects of archiving easier, it has created challenges. Adapting to, or even embracing, those new technologies adds another layer of complexity, as reams of content require specific approaches to storing and long-term preservation. This VIP+ report will break down the details and help readers understand everything from the basics to the intricacies of entertainment archiving.

Read on to learn about …

  • The digitization of media assets into today’s various content formats
  • The pitfalls and benefits of cloud storage and the economics behind it
  • How evolving technology has forced the the hand of archiving methods

Click here to read the full report

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
Variety

Australia’s Foxtel Renews Sony Pictures Content Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Australian pay-TV operator Foxtel has renewed its film and TV supply deal with Hollywood studio Sony Pictures. The multi-year agreement covers new release movies, library titles and TV series. Foxtel, which is owned by News Corp. and Telstra, will be able to play the content on its pay-TV channels as well as its 2020-launched streaming service Binge. Sony has enjoyed a succession of movie hits in the past year. The deal includes “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” all of which were top ten box office hits...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Updates Corporate Culture Memo, Adding Anti-Censorship Section and a Vow to ‘Spend Our Members’ Money Wisely’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix loves to tout its culture of avoiding rules and minimizing corporate red tape. But of course, the company does have operating guidelines, famously detailed in the Netflix Culture document posted on its website. Co-founder Reed Hastings even wrote a 2020 book elaborating on the principles, titled “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention.” Now Netflix is publishing an update to its corporate culture memo for the first time in nearly five years, a copy of which Variety obtained exclusively ahead of its release Thursday. The last major update was in 2017,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Management 360 Rebrands as It Plots Broader Production Presence

Management 360, the longtime management and production banner, has changed its name to Entertainment 360. The company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, said the move is designed to reflect the shift the firm has undergone over time as it has become a larger presence in the production world.More from The Hollywood ReporterSelena Gomez's Colorful New Cookware with Our Place Is Fit For Stylish ChefsBlack Bear, New Regency Form Non-Fiction Venture Double Agent'Time Traveler's Wife' Stars Rose Leslie, Theo James on Show's Lesson to "Not Worry About the Future and the Past" “Reflecting upon two decades of milestones, we are...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Sony Publishing’s Jon Platt Speaks on Exec Diversity, Today’s Huge Catalog Deals and Signing Hitmaker Ashley Gorley

Click here to read the full article. Music publishing, a part of the industry that rarely raises its hand to be its hottest or most controversial subject, has recently been an uncharacteristic source of news headlines again and again, due to a seeming gold rush that has major artist-songwriters selling off their catalogs for huge figures. As the chairman-CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt naturally has a few thoughts about this crest of cashing in. And they’re mixed, even if he’s not about to wax gloomy about writers getting their due. “There’s no one particular answer to this —  no...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Industry#Royalties#Cloud Storage
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Emmy Rossum Shares What Tips L.A. Billboard Icon Angelyne Gave Her Ahead of New Series

Click here to read the full article. Most Angelenos know the Billboard Queen, Angelyne. The enigmatic human Barbie, self-described as a “Rorschach test in pink,” has been a mainstay of Los Angeles culture ever since billboards bearing her face and name began popping up throughout the city in 1984. She’s frequently spotted driving around L.A. in her signature pink Corvette, selling merchandise out of her trunk and charging $20 for a photograph. Notoriously private about her true identity (although she has run for office more than once), she re-entered the spotlight in 2017, when a Hollywood Reporter exposé revealed her to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘A Simple Favor 2’ to Reunite Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Director Paul Feig

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Amazon Studios have announced that a sequel to the 2018 hit mystery-comedy film “A Simple Favor” is coming. The sequel will bring back stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, as well as Paul Feig to direct. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, “A Simple Favor” told the story of a widowed single mother named Stephanie played by Kendrick. Working as a vlogger in Connecticut, she looks enviously upon her best friend, Emily (Lively). Emily has a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle. However, things turn awry...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Somebody Feed Phil” has been renewed for Season 6 at Netflix ahead of its fifth season premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. The five-episode “Somebody Feed Phil” Season 5, which debuts May 25, was filmed back to back with Season 6, which also consists of five episodes. “We filmed 10 episodes in the sweet spot between Delta and Omicron. Remember that? So from August to January, we pretty much filmed everything,” Rosenthal told Variety. “We only had to postpone one location because of Omicron, but we swapped in another one in the United States for that....
TV SERIES
Variety

FilmRise Acquires Streaming Rights for Rooster Teeth Web Series Including ‘Red vs. Blue,’ ‘Camp Camp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Studio and steaming network FilmRise has acquired exclusive streaming rights for Rooster Teeth web series including Red vs. Blue”, “Camp Camp” and “Nomad of Nowhere” for its digital native content decision. The series were produced in-house in Texas, where Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary Rooster Teeth has an animation studio. The deal, which spans over 400 episodes of the three properties, includes SVOD, AVOD and FAST rights, confirmed Max Einhorn, FilmRise’s SVP for co-productions and acquisitions. FilmRise will group the webseries episodes into traditional half-hour formats and seasons for streaming. “Red vs. Blue” and “Camp Camp” are both...
TV SERIES
Variety

Wondery, Amazon Music Unveil Upcoming Podcast Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Music and Wondery, the indie podcast studio Amazon snapped up last year, have assembled a diverse lineup of series in development for 2022 and beyond. “This slate provides a lot of shows that are building on our past successes and driving into new areas,” Marshall Lewy, chief content officer for Wondery and Amazon Music. Debuting later this month from Amazon Music is “The Lead Starting Five,” a daily sports podcast from the creators of the award-winning podcast “The Lead” that will cover the five top sports stories in a 10-minute show. The longer-form “The...
MUSIC
Variety

Oscar-Winning VFX Studio Framestore Reveals New CEO: Sir William Sargent Stepping Down, Mel Sullivan to Take the Helm

Click here to read the full article. Sir William Sargent, CEO and founding member of Oscar-winning VFX studio Framestore, whose work includes blocbusters such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “No Time to Die,” has revealed he is stepping down. Chief operating officer Mel Sullivan will replace him, with a mandate to focus on the company’s strategic direction. Sargant, who has been at Framestore for 26 years, will remain with the wider business, focusing on the Framestore Company 3 Group. CFO Claire Price will oversee the finances of Framestore and Company 3 from July while Fiona Walkinshaw is upped to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy