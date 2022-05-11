ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capito, Manchin Announce $1.6 Million for Community Development Projects in West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,624,140 for several community development projects. This funding, which is though AmeriCorps and NeighborWorks, will support projects that bolster communities, revitalize neighborhoods, preserve affordable housing, and create jobs in West Virginia.

“I have always admired the dedication that West Virginians have for one another and their communities,” Senator Capito said. “West Virginians love where they live, they value their neighbors, and they genuinely want to see their communities succeed. This support announced today will aid in efforts that give individuals the opportunity to become more engaged in their community, help fight poverty, provide access to affordable housing, and contribute to the betterment of our state.”

“West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors in times of need. AmeriCorps and NeighborWorks projects continue to bolster our communities and spur economic development, and I am pleased to announce these six new initiatives. These projects will support West Virginians, from increasing access to affordable housing to creating new opportunities for scientific research. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to support community development across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual Awards Listed Below:

NeighborWorks America FY22 Grant Funding:

  • $210,000 – HomeOwnership Center, Inc.
  • $195,000 – CommunityWorks in West Virginia, Inc.

AmeriCorps VISTA Awards:

  • $374,490 – West Virginia University Research Corp
  • $335,310 – United Way of Central West Virginia, Inc.
  • $293,850 – WV Community Development Hub
  • $215,490 – Education Alliance-Business and Community for public schools, Inc.

