Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Would Be Fine Without Teresa Giudice

Love her or hate her, Teresa Giudice is a housewives icon at this point. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was introduced to us back in 2009, on the very first season of the show. Over the years, she’s given us an insane amount of memorable moments and memeable phrases . One of her high points was giving birth to her youngest daughter on season 2. And one of the lowest was when her husband at the time, Joe Giudice , and her brother, Joe Gorga , physically fought each other in front of cameras during a cast trip. It was all part of the never-ending feud between them , where Teresa still to this day blames SIL Melissa Gorga for going behind her back and joining the show.

Let us not forget one of the most important parts of Teresa’s history on the show – RHONJ paused filming while she was in jail for a year . Teresa had pled guilty to wire and bankruptcy fraud charges , another dramatic storyline on the show. But Tre bounced back. She worked her way through paying off restitution. And eventually dropped the dead weight of her marriage. So yeah, Teresa has been one of the most talked about housewives for over a decade. But what would happen if her 13+ year run on the show ended?

As reported by Heavy , castmate Margaret Josephs appeared on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope and said the show could go on without her. Thanks to a particularly rough season of nonstop fighting with her castmates over her relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas , Teresa went off the deep end. On the cast trip to Nashville , she lost it with Margaret and threw tableware and drinks on her during a fight. Marge later revealed that Teresa and Louie were asked to leave the house they were all staying at. Tre had already been on thin ice for years with a lot of fans and this was a nail in the coffin for some. So has her bad behavior finally gone too far?

Marge stated of a possible RHONJ without Teresa , “I think we’d be fine.” She added, “I mean, I think because it’s an ensemble, I think we, you know, we’d get more women and I think everything evolves. I mean, [Real Housewives of] Atlanta has carried on. Other shows, have lost the people they’ve started with. And I think, you know, New Jersey, the Garden State is not gonna fall down. The Garden State won’t fall down.”

As for the rumors that Teresa and Louie , who are engaged to be married , will get their own spinoff , Marge weighed in on that too. Said Marge, “I’m sure she would love a spinoff. I don’t think it’s happening. I don’t. I just don’t see it happening. I just feel like she’s good in an ensemble. She needs other people to play off on. I think she’s tired. Of course. She’s tired. She’s done this for a long time. I think this season drained her.”

Margaret admitted that she doesn’t know if Teresa is ready to leave the show or not. But she did note that Teresa has “healing to do with a lot of people” after this season. Which doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon if you watched the first part of the reunion . Either way, if Tre continues down this road, she might find herself isolated from the rest of the cast . Which is trouble for any housewife. Even an icon.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MARGE THAT RHONJ WOULD BE FINE WITHOUT TERESA? WOULD YOU CONTINUE WATCHING IF TRE DIDN’T COME BACK? DO YOU THINK TERESA WILL GET A SPINOFF WITH LOUIE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Would Be Fine Without Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea .