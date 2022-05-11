ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUgj3_0faI8SkD00

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.

Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis , 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry , 46, and Nicole Smallman , 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.

They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.

News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as they lost appeals against their sentences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCpur_0faI8SkD00

Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Farbey dismissed the appeals after considering arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

They said they will give their reasons at a later date.

Lewis, from Colchester in Essex, has been sacked from the Metropolitan Police , while Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, resigned.

Danyal Hussein was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, in October after being found guilty of the women’s murders.

Judge Mark Lucraft, who jailed Lewis and Jaffer, was told the officers moved from their posts to photograph the women’s bodies, with the images shared with colleagues and friends on WhatsApp.

The murdered women’s mother, Mina Smallman, and her husband Chris , were at the appeal hearing.

Barristers representing the men argued that the sentences imposed by Judge Lucraft were excessive.

Neil Saunders, who represented Jaffer, said Jaffer has been attacked three times by three different inmates.

Luke Ponte, for Lewis, said Lewis has been assaulted twice.

Comments / 47

B- Original
3d ago

Let’s clarify something here and now. Crime scene photos are for the investigation, reports and to be entered for court proceedings. No for passing around because a coworker wasn’t at a scene, didn’t know or just being nosy. Let him sleep in the bed he made for himself

Reply(1)
16
Lewis Tanksley
3d ago

the inmate or inmates discovered one devastating thing.for the cop.that he was a cop.it is virtually impossible to protect him in a jail or prison.without as the ole saying.lock him up an throw the key away.he will have to be in protective solitary confinement till released.

Reply(1)
9
Benny Montoya
4d ago

guarding the bodies or not, they have access to the photos at the police station. So ALL of the cops can see them anyway.

Reply(4)
10
Related
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Speedy justice! Wild moment a teenager leaps from the dock and sprints out of court after being told he's going to jail - as guards and lawyers give chase

A teenager who was told he would be carted off to jail jumped the dock and tried to make a daring escape from the courtroom. CCTV footage shows the 19-year-old man leap over the barrier at the Northern Territory Supreme Court and sprint past guards who were ushering him through a side door where he would be taken to prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
Person
Jamie Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#Court Of Appeal#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Met Police officers’ son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men in drug-drive crash is spared jail for having £1,000 stash of cannabis at family's £1m home

A son of two Met police officers who was previously involved in a crash that killed two men while he was drug-driving was spared jail today after he was caught with stash of cannabis. Max Coopey, 20, from Ascot, Berkshire, stood before District Judge Samuel Goozee at Reading Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dea-John Reid: Teenager who stabbed boy, 14, to death after he was ‘hunted by lynch mob’ is detained

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager to death in a “revenge” attack has been sentenced to a six-and-a-half-year term of detention for manslaughter.Dea-John Reid, 14, died from a single stab wound after being racially abused in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in May last year.In a victim impact statement read to the court on Friday, Dea-John’s mother, Joan Morris, said her “handsome” son, a would-be footballer and dentist who was unarmed, had been “hunted by a lynch mob reminiscent of a scene from Mississippi Burning”.CCTV footage of the killing was seen by jurors, who heard Dea-John was attacked in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youth said ‘Get out my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy