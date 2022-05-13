ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will Floyd Mayweather fight next after Don Moore exhibition?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7jjM_0faI8P6200

Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring this weekend for an exhibition fight, his third since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

Mayweather, 45, retired with a pro record of 50-0 (27 knockouts) after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round, having held world titles across five weight classes.

In December 2018, the American took on kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout, dropping the then-20-year-old multiple times before the Japanese’s corner threw in the towel later in the first round.

Last summer, Mayweather took on YouTuber Logan Paul, who went the distance with his compatriot, surviving all eight rounds.

Now “Money” Mayweather is scheduled to fight “Dangerous” Don Moore , with the Americans set to go head to head on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai .

Moore, 42, is unbeaten at 18-0-1 (12 KOs) but has not competed since 2016 – in a professional capacity, at least.

It is unclear whether Mayweather plans to fight again after Saturday’s meeting with Moore, or whom the legend would take on.

Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan, is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has expressed a desire to face Mayweather.

Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat at a pre-fight press conference ahead of his brother’s clash with the Olympic bronze medalist, eliciting an angry response from Mayweather.

An in-ring meeting between Jake Paul and Mayweather could be a possibility, though the 25-year-old American seems intent on competing in professional contests.

The Independent

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore cancelled after death of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Floyd Mayweather's fight with Don Moore has been cancelled following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates.Mayweather was due to face Moore on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai on Saturday. The contest would have marked Mayweather's third exhibition fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.Following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE will observe 40 days of morning – beginning on Friday – with all work in the country's public and private sectors cancelled for the first three days of that period.As a result,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Concedes, Finishes Third in 2022 Philippine Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Financial World

Floyd Mayweather's match cancelled

Floyd Mayweather's fight as well as the whole event were canceled due to the sudden death of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and it is assumed that the event will take place after 40 days of mourning for the death of the President. For...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Logan Paul Confirms Lawsuit Against Floyd Mayweather: “You’re Going To Prison, Floyd”

Logan Paul is set to file a lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather over contract disputes. Paul fought the legendary boxer in an exhibition match last year. YouTube sensation Logan Paul has accumulated a massive audience to his name. Working his way up on social media, the former Vine star has continued to explore new fields of interest. He was recently featured in the WWE for a special Wrestle Mania appearance.
COMBAT SPORTS
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jermell Charlo Talks Brian Castaño, Jermall Charlo, Al Haymon & More

Lions are on the hunt for the most prestigious title in Boxing Saturday night. Heading into his undisputed rematch with Brian Castaño (17-0-2), unified Junior Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1) talks to The Source’s Bryson “Boom” Paul about preparing for his upcoming rematch, discussions with his twin brother, and fellow champion Jermall Charlo, future outside of boxing, the best advice he’s received from manager Al Haymon, and, of course, Houston hip hop. You may watch the full interview right below.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano prediction, odds, picks: Boxing expert reveals bets for May 14 title fight

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano had one of the most memorable boxing matches of 2021. Now, the rivals are ready to square off again. Charlo and Castano meet Saturday in a 12-round main event rematch to settle the score after last year's split draw left a sour taste. The main fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. All four major world light middleweight belts will be on the line as Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) holds the WBC, WBA and IBF versions, while Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) brings the WBO belt to the table.
CARSON, CA
The Independent

The Independent

