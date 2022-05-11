ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Eight times Tory MPs discussed the cost of living crisis and did an absolutely terrible job

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

As millions of people around the country are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table because of the cost of living crisis, the Conservative government has done a pretty good job of showing just how out of touch they are with the people they have been elected to serve.

Here are eight separate times various Tory MPs discussed the cost of living crisis and did an absolutely terrible job at it.

Michael Gove

Today (11 May), the “levelling up” minister appeared in a bizarre interview on BBC Breakfast and used a Liverpudlian accent to tell people to “calm down” over the government’s lack of financial support.

It was among a variety of strange voices the minister put on throughout the interview, including implementing a faux American accent to suggest commentators are trying to turn things into a “capital letters big news story”.


George Eustice

In yet another car crash interview, Tory minister George Eustice suggested the solution for people struggling to pay for food amid the crisis is for them to just buy cheap brands.

When asked how people might cut the cost of a roast dinner, for example, he suggested : “Generally what people find is going for some of the value brands, rather than own-branded products they can actually contain and manage their household budget.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Dominic Raab

During an interview with Sky News , it appeared Tory minister Dominic Raab found the whole cost of living crisis amusing as he couldn’t seem to stop grinning .

The deputy PM and justice secretary was asked by host Niall Paterson what his solutions were for the crisis, and could not stop smiling as he gave his response.


Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister himself has been in hot water recently over his response to a heartbreaking outcome of the cost of living crisis.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain , Johnson was told the story of a pensioner who has been riding the bus to stay warm as she doesn’t put her heating on due to rising energy bills.

The Prime Minister’s awful response was to brag that he was the one who introduced that bus pass – which turned out to be a lie .


Katherine Fletcher

In an appearance on BBC Politics North West, Tory MP Katherine Fletcher was called “callous” after suggesting that families who are struggling are “sitting on benefits” and should “get any job”.

When told that there are people in work who are also struggling financially, Fletcher’s response was: “You get any job, you get a better job, you get a career.”

Her comments were criticized by Labour's shadow employment minister, Alison McGovern, who said: “For a Tory MP to suggest people are sitting around on benefits shows we’re being governed by the same old Tories.

“While working families are striving to make ends meet in the face of callous Conservative decisions that are making their lives harder, we have a Tory MP doing nothing more than insult them.”


Rishi Sunak

The chancellor who makes the decisions on what financial help people in need receive was awkwardly confronted by the reality of the situation live on the radio.

While appearing on LBC , Sunak was confronted by a mother who called in to explain that the rising costs in bills meant she was unable to afford to heat her home.

The mother of two explained she was cleaning houses and doing food deliveries on a bike in the evening to make money, despite having another job.

In response, Sunak said it sounded like she was “working her socks off” and went on to mentioned the £350 energy “rebate”, which is in fact a loan people will have to pay back .

The woman responded, saying: “I think the response from Rishi is difficult because the support that is apparently being offered just isn't relative at all to what the rising costs are for us.

“You are going to see more and more people relying on food banks and also not able to afford to work.

“You are going to have people in low-income families or families such as myself who may well get very very ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes.”


Mark Spence

MP Mark Spence is yet another Tory to show just how out of touch they are with the lived reality of the British people.

Speaking on TalkTV , Spence admitted that he had not been very affected by the cost of living crisis, but claimed to understand what his continents are going through.

He said: “I'm not going to pretend to you I was as affected as many of my constituents are. There are people out there who really need the support.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he claimed he can “feel” how it is impacting people, saying: “Come and stand with me in the villages of Nottinghamshire, on the high streets of some of those towns and you feel it.”


Kit Malthouse

Policing minister Kit Malthouse, who makes an annual salary of more than £115,000, sparked controversy after saying the cost of living crisis would be “tricky” for him.

Speaking to LBC , Malthouse said: “Obviously the day-to-day is quite tricky. As you know, I’ve got children. They need to be fed and that cost is rising.

“My fuel prices are rising quite significantly, and I have to say that in my constituency I’m on oil central heating still, sadly.”

He continued: “So we are feeling it very significantly. I have to confess to you, we did convert last year to electric vehicles, so we are feeling the electric price but not through the petrol. So it is a challenge for everybody.”

The minister made the comments on the same day that he was set to receive a pay rise of £2,212.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson faces backlash for claiming working from home ‘doesn’t work’

The prime minister has faced widespread criticism after he took aim at those working from home for “hacking off a small piece of cheese” while on the job.In an interview with the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson argued people are “more productive, more energetic [and] more full of ideas” when working alongside other people.He said: “My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop...
U.K.
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg slammed for calling Partygate a ‘non-story’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has angered many once again by brushing off the fact that 100 Downing Street staff have been fined for breaking lockdown rules as part of the Government's ongoing Partygate scandal, declaring it a "non-story."The minister for Brexit opportunities made the comment during an appearance on BBC Breakfast where he was questioned by presenter Naga Munchetty, who asked if the recent news about the fines "reflected well on this Conservative government”.As well as attempting to dismiss the matter, Rees-Mogg also had a dig at the BBC for its news coverage of the story. "I’m afraid I think this is...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson says work-from-home should end because people get distracted by cheese

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that work-from-home should end because people get distracted and "hack off a piece of cheese" from their fridge.In an interview with the Daily Mail's sister website, The Mail+, Johnson issued a call for action to businesses to help boost post-pandemic productivity and revitalise the UK's city and town centres."My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Alison Mcgovern
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Susanna Reid
Indy100

Here is a round-up of all the MPs who are on TikTok

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years - and now MPs are seeing the benefits of building an audience on the platform.In 2021, TikTok was the most downloaded app and boasts over a billion monthly active users, so it's no surprise that political figures are keen to reach out to the electorate via this channel.While most political parties are on TikTok, some MPs are keeping with the the times by establishing their own presence.From sharing their life as an MP behind the scenes to taking part in trending challenges and creating political explainers,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Indy100

Deborah James honoured with damehood after raising millions of pounds

Podcast host Deborah James, who disclosed this week that she has moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer, has been honoured with a damehood.James, 40, has raised more than £3.7 million after setting up a Just Giving page to raise money for clinical trials, research, and raising awareness of bowel cancer.The former headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments. If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative#Bbc Breakfast#Liverpudlian#American#An Emergency Budget
Indy100

Journalist criticized for saying Queen 'called in sick' to work then went to horse show

A journalist called out Queen Elizabeth II for attending a horse show just days after pulling out of a work appearance because of health concerns, but some people found his comments unfair to the Queen. In an article for The Mirror, it was reported that the Queen happily attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday despite canceling her scheduled attendance at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday due to "episodic mobility problems". The Queen, 96, has suffered from these episodes for over a year. Every now and then the Queen cancels an appearance due to the issues which...
U.K.
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Right-wing commentator slammed for his take on why Ncuti Gatwa got Doctor Who role

A right-wing commentator caused uproar across social media for his remarks on the new Doctor Who casting. Fans were ecstatic to learn that Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will be featured as the new lead in Doctor Who. The 29-year-old will be the 14th Time Lord on the sci-fi show and the first person of colour to play the lead role.However, British conservative political commentator and GB News host Darren Grimes had a snarky bone to pick with BBC's decision. Taking to Twitter, Grimes penned: "The BBC has gone for a black and gay man to be the next...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Politician apologises after logging into parliamentary session from the toilet

A Canadian politician has apologised after being found to have logged into a virtual parliamentary session from the toilet. Shafqat Ali, who is a member of the liberal party, apologised ‘sincerely and unreservedly’ after colleagues recognised the bathroom in the background of his video feed. As The Guardian reports, his feed was visible to members of parliament and MPs reported their suspicions soon after. The conservative MP Laila Goodridge was the one to voice her concerns and suggest that Ali may be "participating in a wash room". Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter. She spotted a coat hook and door hinges in...
POLITICS
Indy100

‘Bootstrap Cook’ Jack Monroe just shut down a Tory MP on food banks with a single blog post

Somehow, several right-wing commentators and politicians are yet to realise that arguing with food poverty campaigner Jack Monroe about food banks is only going to get you publicly owned – and no conservative likes that.Yet Monroe was forced to pen a blog post on Thursday tackling inaccuracies about this very subject from this very group of people, who she branded “the darlings of the white wing”.In the post, shared on their official website, the author known as The Bootstrap Cook wrote: “[They’re] falling over themselves in their haste to ask the burning question about food poverty. “No, not ‘why on...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Veteran aims to run 870 miles from Scotland to Cornwall in 17 days for charity

An Army veteran inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore has embarked on an 870-mile run in just 17 days to raise money for charity.Eddie Towler, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, set off on Friday from John o’Groats in Scotland and aims to run an average of 55 miles a day until he reaches Land’s End in Cornwall on May 29.Mr Towler’s mission is in aid of three causes – the MS Society, the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity – but he was first encouraged to challenge himself when he saw Sir Tom walking 100 laps of...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy