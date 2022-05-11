ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Elderly woman stockpiles 24 boxes of cereal because it's all she can afford to eat

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A food delivery driver has shared a harrowing story about an elderly lady who can only afford to eat cereal.

TikTok user and alleged DoorDash employee Roger ( @rogersmith15 ) took to the platform with a clip of the boot of his car.

“Very old lady ordered 24 boxes of cereal because it’s all she could afford. Every meal every day,” the clip read, which has now racked up almost two million views.

This comes at a time when US inflation has hit its highest since 1981. Meanwhile, the UK has reached a 30-year high.

What was supposed to be an eye-opener amid the cost of living crisis soon attracted many sceptical remarks from fellow users. "This is inaccurate," one proclaimed. "So many staples are inexpensive. One box of cereal could buy multiple packets of pasta or rice… frozen veggies, eggs."

Another suggested that "cereal is more expensive than it is noodles or mince or pasta etc."

A third declared, "I know this is a lie," adding: "Special k is 5-6 dollars a box depending on location. That’s about $130 you can buy a lot better groceries for that!"

The video creator hit back: "I'm just a delivery driver. I'm not going to lecture people on their diets. I will help if asked."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


@rogersmith15

elderly woman said she can't afford regular foods so she eats cereal every meal. #poor #sad #doordash


Others, however, jumped to the woman's defence and noted that other circumstances could have very well influenced her shopping choices.

"I feel like she meant other means of exhaustion. . .physically unable to cook/clean, maybe she's a widow and meals just ain't the same anymore," one TikToker commented.

Another pondered that she might not be able to cook. They added: "Some old people do not run their appliances because of the cost. Or maybe physically unable. I do not see milk, so dry?"

"A lot of elderly people have a hard time swallowing," another theorised. "Cereal is an easier food to eat."

Speculations aside, one user highlighted: "Whether true or not, this brings to light that many seniors struggle financially. Be neighbourly. Bring food, or even just companionship."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Cereal#Elderly People#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Tiktok#Rogersmith15
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Indy100

Health expert calls on ‘illegal’ meal deals to be banned

Supermarket meal deals are essentially a cornerstone of British culinary culture, but one obesity expert believes they should be “illegal” and banned.Dr Donal O'Shea is the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) clinical lead. During an appearance on The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, he suggested that shop staff are “trained” to upsell unhealthy snacks.He was speaking as part of a discussion around the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) warning that obesity has reached “epidemic proportions” across Europe.During the show, a listener noted that the price of a sandwich and a drink in their local supermarket was lowered from €4.55 (£3.80) to €3.99...
FOOD SAFETY
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Boris Johnson says work-from-home should end because people get distracted by cheese

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that work-from-home should end because people get distracted and "hack off a piece of cheese" from their fridge.In an interview with the Daily Mail's sister website, The Mail+, Johnson issued a call for action to businesses to help boost post-pandemic productivity and revitalise the UK's city and town centres."My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and...
JOBS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Indy100

People are fascinated by Anna Wintour's $77 Caprese salad order - without tomatoes

A recent biography of Anna Wintour has revealed the Vogue editor-in-chief's once go-to lunch and people are fascinated by it. In Amy Odell's new book Anna, the author spoke to more than 250 sources to gather information about the famous editor. The biography reveals Wintour's journey to becoming the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the pop-culture mysteries that surround her. While understanding the life of Wintour is interesting in itself, people are seemingly most intrigued by the small details. Specifically, people on social media are holding onto one small detail about Wintour's choice of lunch. Sign up for our new free...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Flirty' message Starbucks barista wrote on customer's cup sparks debate

A woman has asked her followers whether a Starbucks barista fancied her boyfriend, or was simply being nice, after she showed the "flirty" message that was written on his order - and viewers are divided.TikToker Kiley Miller (@fitbykiki) posted a brief clip holding up a Starbucks drink with the name "Jeff" written on the cup before she does the coffee drink around to reveal another handwritten message on the side which reads: "Have a great day," along with a love heart."Are they flirting or are they just being nice? I see a heart,” Miller said in the video."WHO IS SHE,"...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy