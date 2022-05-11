ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Update On The Future Of Edge’s Judgment Day Stable

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the club. There have been all kinds of stables in WWE history and some of them have been a lot more successful than others. They are the kind of thing that can do a lot of good things for several people at once and that makes them all the more...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Tag Team Splitting Up Soon?

The tag team division in WWE has been interesting as of late with teams such as RK-Bro and The Usos in the forefront. Now it seems that the division might be losing a team as it looks like former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio could be splitting up.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Says She Wore Male WWE Superstars’ Pants To The Ring

Former RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Travis Sams of 99.5 WKDQ and stated that she simply wants to win anything and everything over the next year leading up to WrestleMania 39. “Of course, yeah,” Ripley proclaimed when being asked about wanting to win the Women’s Money...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE May Have Written A Surprising Name Off Of Television This Week

Catch you later? With so many people on the WWE roster, it can be hard to find something for everyone to do. At the same time, there are wrestlers who WWE will want to use on a regular basis because they have plans for them. That seems to be the case with a wrestler who might not be around much in the near future, as WWE seems to have written him off television for the time being.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Shane Mcmahon
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Reported Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Again, Possible Opponents

One more time (again). There are certain wrestlers who seem like they cannot completely get out of the ring. While some of them will stay away for a long time and then come back one more time, there are some who seem like they cannot get away for good. That is the case with one certain all time legend, and now it seems that he will be getting back in the ring one more time.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Wrestling#Judgment Day#Combat#Wrestlemania Backlash#Pwinsider Com
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star “Very Likely” To Join The Bloodline

Together as The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and The Usos have been able to dominate WWE. Reigns and The Usos have proved to be a force to be reckoned with, and recently there’s been talk of the group possibly adding another member. Naomi recently shared her thoughts on possibly joining...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Big E.’s Recovery From His Broken Neck

That is some bad news. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. You can tell when someone is seriously hurt and the fear comes in right away, which was the case earlier this year on SmackDown when Big E. suffered a serious neck injury during a match. Things have not sounded great so far and unfortunately that seems to be the case again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: WWE Not Unifying Tag Team Titles

This is a rumor so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is now changing its current storyline and is not planning to unify the tag team championships. Before Wrestlemania Backlash, the company was planning to have a...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Trish Stratus Speaks About ‘Bark Like a Dog’ Angle

Trish Stratus is a former 7-time WWE Women’s Champion, and she recently spoke about the controversial “Bark Like a Dog” angle that was pitched to her by Vince McMahon. She may go down in WWE history as one of the best female wrestling stars of all time, however, her WWE career has been full of controversy.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces New Match And More For SmackDown

WWE has announced that Butch will be back in action on tonight’s SmackDown. The former Pete Dunne has been announced to face Kofi Kingston on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be Butch’s third TV singles match on the blue brand after he came up short against Xavier Woods on April 8 and April 22.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

People In Power Reportedly Want Former WWE Star In AEW

Fans have seen quite a few WWE stars part ways with the company and join AEW in recent years, and there are a number of interesting names who are currently free agents. Candice LeRae’s WWE contract recently expired, and she has no non-compete clause which means that both LeRae and her husband Johnny Gargano are free agents at the moment.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Sends Out List Of Talents Who Are Allowed To Get A Haircut

In the world of professional wrestling a new look can take a wrestler a long way. From time to time wrestlers switch things up as fans have seen recently with Edge debuting shorter hair on Raw. Fightful Select reports that over the weekend WWE sent out a list of male...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Getting Married This Month

Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been off of television ever since the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view earlier this month. It was announced on a recent edition of The Bump that she is “out of action indefinitely” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey in the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Financial World

Keith Lee: "Right now, I’m just kind of.."

Keith Lee has been a member of many wrestling organizations, but AEW seems to be where he is happiest. He spoke about his decision to return for The Ringer’s MackMania Podcast. “Sometimes the thing we want doesn’t always line up with what’s in the cards,” Lee said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE updates its Raw female roster

In recent weeks, WWE has made some changes to its rosters, moving some athletes from NXT to the main roster or moving athletes from one side to the other of the two main brands, or from Smackdown to Raw and vice versa. In addition to having seen shifts from one roster to another, we have also seen shifts from one faction to another, that is, wrestlers who have made their own turn heel, thus moving from the "good/face" faction to that of "bad/heel."
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy