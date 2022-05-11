ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Cardio Mistakes You Could Be Making, According To Personal Trainers

For many people, cardio is the one part of their workout that they dread, but it is an important aspect of a healthy mind, body, and heart. With that being said, there are many misconceptions about it—what it includes, how much you should be doing, and what exercises are the best. We asked fitness experts Claire La Breche and Erica Ziel what the most common cardio mistakes are that she sees among her clients, and how to correct them so you can maximize your benefit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJFXx_0faI0mAB00

First of all, what exactly falls under the umbrella of “cardio?” To put it simply, cardio or “aerobic” exercise is anything that uses your aerobic metabolism. This means that the lungs adapt to take in even more oxygen, and the muscles burn through the oxygen at an increased rate. Basically, cardio is anything that gets your heart rate up and your blood pumping. This includes biking, running, swimming, dancing, and even walking. There really are no rules when it comes to cardio, but there are some common misconceptions and mistakes that may be setting you  up to not get the most out of your exercise.


Doing It Alone!

Consistency is key! The best kind of exercise is the one that’s easy for you to commit to regularly. Having an accountability partner can help. “The best way to make sure a workout gets done is to have someone counting on you to be there.” La Breche says. Try going to a workout class or go for a walk with a friend to make cardio something to look forward to!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSnRx_0faI0mAB00

Repetition Without Mixing Things Up "Repetition without mixing it up will make you plateau. Finding exercise that lets you create a routine with some options is the best way to keep your body working hard for you,” La Breche explains, “For example, instead of running a 3 mile loop every day, add some intervals with sprints and then recovery. Or if you’re like me, you’ll make your intervals high intensity dance segments, with recovery periods to increase your heart rate variability. Forcing your heart rate up and then letting it come down before pushing again means you’ll be able to work harder the next time you reach your peak heart rate.”


Not Adding Strength Training

Many women fear that if they do too much strength training they’ll become too “bulky.” However, this is not true—in fact, doing regular strength training has a host of benefits, including maximizing your benefit when doing cardio. “If you are just doing cardio your body is likely lacking muscular strength, which can ultimately help you enhance your cardio routines, but more importantly can help with prevention of injury and muscle wasting.” Ziel explains. It can also help with reducing issues associated with age, like hip and knee pain, pelvic floor issues, and hormonal changes.


Exercise shouldn’t be a punishment for the food you eat or the clothes you can’t fit into. You should move your body in ways that you enjoy so it’s easier to do it regularly and see results. Trying things like working out with a friend, changing up your routines, and adding strength training to your routine are all things you can do to avoid these mistakes and get the most out of your workouts.

