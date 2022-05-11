ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Linda Thomson discusses benefits of hypnotism with Ludlow Rotary

The May 3 luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) featured Dr. Linda Thomson speaking to Rotarians and guests. Her topic was “Changing old mumpsimus to new sumpsimus,” or, hanging on to old beliefs even in light of new scientific research. She was referring to the scientifically proven positive effects of medically overseen hypnotism.

Dr. Thomson is internationally recognized as an expert in hypnosis for health and healing and hypnovations as a nurse practitioner. Dr. Thomson said Hollywood and stage hypnotists, who have people doing ridiculous things, have given hypnosis a bad name. She talked about the fact that brain connections to actions and reactions in the body are linked, as can now be shown with various brain scans. She demonstrated a couple of those connections with volunteers.

Dr. Thomson reported that hypnosis can work well to reduce anxiety or speed a patient’s recovery from surgery among many other clinical applications. It is used for weight loss, smoking cessation, and habit changes such as reducing nail biting. Rotarians had many questions for Dr. Thomson, asking her to return for more discussion.

Penny sale, a success

Also at the meeting, Rotarian Kim Lampert reported that the 64th annual penny sale held Saturday April 30 was the most successful one in recent memory. The Ludlow Rotary Club thanks all the businesses who contributed the more than $30,000 in prizes awarded at the penny sale and the community for their attendance and support for the scholarships the proceeds allow the club to provide.

In other business, the Rotary Club inducted Carol Lighthouse, director of the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, as its newest member.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining Rotary is invited to contact Kevin Barnes, membership chairman at 802-228-8877, to receive an invitation to a meeting.

