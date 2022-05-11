ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Killington Ambassador Manuel Herrero is crowned April’s vertical winner

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

By Brooke Geery

Editor’s note: This is the seventh part of a series called “Chasing Vertical” where we chat with the skier or rider who wins the monthly vertical feet challenge at Killington Resort. Vertical feet are tallied on the Killington Resort app and a real time leaderboard is accessible to all.

When the lifts closed on April 30, another Killington app monthly vertical winner was crowned. It came down to a race between Larry “Leaderboard” L. and two mountain ambassadors: Warren D and Manuel Herrero (a.k.a. M.H.) In the top slot, Warren DiMattia had managed to rack up the most vertical — 991,062 feet (that’s 188 miles!)— so you may be wondering why this story isn’t about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29acCm_0faI0SSX00
By Brooke Geery
Manuel Herrero won April’s vertical feet skied challenge.

Allow me to explain. Back in the beginning of the season, DiMattia was selected as a random monthly app prize winner. The rules state each person can only win one prize per season, making him ineligible. Since Larry Levack was the champ in January, that made M.H. the official victor with 554,745 feet. Rules are rules. Hopefully DiMattia will survive with this honorable mention for he was the true vertical champ in April.

As for Herrero, his mission is simple: “The way I look at it is, have fun first and vertical second,” he said.

Like most people I’ve interviewed for this series, he just truly loves to ski. A “semi-retired” computer consultant, Herrero splits his time between Killington and Long Island, New York, though he is originally from Spain.

“I was skiing some other mountains a little closer to Long Island for a couple of years but once I skied Killington I found it was totally worth it to drive a little more to the greatest mountain in the East,” he said. “I never looked back. I do ski Stowe sometimes — great mountain and I enjoy skiing there — but nothing compares to Killington snow making, grooming, long season, early season, diversity of terrain, etc.”

He is patiently waiting for his wife to retire next year so they can move to Vermont permanently. However, he’s already a fixture in the community. Ten years ago, a friend of his was involved in the Killington ambassador program and suggested Herrero join too, and he has been doing it ever since.

“I enjoy being an ambassador, helping people and being part of a great community,” he said.

One of the questions he is asked frequently by guests and still struggles to answer is his favorite lifts and trails at The Beast. “Any day I can have a favorite trail anywhere in the mountain and that’s another reason why I love Killington so much. Killington is so diverse and has so many pods. You can find great conditions on different trails even in adverse weather; what wasn’t a favorite trail today could be a favorite tomorrow. This season I did a lot of great runs on Downdraft so probably that would be the run of the season for me but of course some days it wasn’t so good. Loved Solitude too on the flatter side. Busy days I like South Ridge, Canyon, Bear Mountain Quad. Most comfortable chair is Snowdon 6 with great access to tree runs, North Ridge Quad, Highline…  When [it’s] cold weather I start at Bear Mountain. So much fun terrain to ski I could go on and on.”

This spirit of exploration has propelled Herrero to 3rd overall on the seasonal leaderboard with 3,110,100 total feet as of press time. He’s clocked 117 days and 2,760 lift rides to get there. Over that time, he’s become friends with many of the other skiers who use the Killington app to track their turns.

“That’s what I like about the Killington community, we all know each other,” he said. “I know Larry, great accomplishment, I too skied with Scott Howard sometimes, RIP. I also skied with Kevin B, Warren D, Mark G, Philip F, Corsi N…”

But he points out that skiing with people can actually prevent you from getting the most skiing in. It’s when he’s alone that he usually manages to rack up the most distance.

“I have a great time skiing with my friends and if they go home early, sometimes some days I go vertical. Of course, I don’t go vertical when working as an ambassador and if the mountain gets busy you need to slow down.”

Though by mid-May, when most have packed up their gear and traded ski poles for garden tools or golf clubs, Herrero plans to return to Killington and ski as long as the Superstar glacier holds up, hopefully into June.

“I just get excited about skiing every day,” he said. “It has been a great season and still going for the long haul.”

The post Killington Ambassador Manuel Herrero is crowned April’s vertical winner appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Green Mountain Conservation Camp announces workcation weekends

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is looking for volunteers to join them for fun-filled weekends to get the camps ready for the 2022 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe workcation weekend will be May 14-15 and the GMCC Buck […] Read More The post Green Mountain Conservation Camp announces workcation weekends appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Things to do (and eat) in West Windsor, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ascutney Mountain Resort in West Windsor, Vermont, had to reinvent itself after closing due to financial and other difficulties. The result – the volunteer-run, nonprofitAscutney Outdoors. A re-vamped general store in West Windsor – The Butcher & Pantry — is now an elegant, full-service grocery...
WEST WINDSOR, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
Killington, VT
Sports
City
Killington, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International Airport denied expansion plans

South Burlington, VT — The Burlington International Airport is changing plans after leaders in South Burlington denied the expansion into residential areas. The rezoning areas included properties near Airport Parkway and the Kirby Road extension. Some residents were relieved to hear the news, while others said they would not...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Richmond crews hike steep terrain to fight wildfire

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A wildfire in Richmond has been contained thanks to several departments working overnight. Crews say about two acres on Robbins Mountain Road burned Wednesday night. Firefighters had to hike steep terrain to access the fire. Five departments took on the flames and had it contained in...
RICHMOND, VT
mountaintimes.info

Vermont gets another city, but the town-hopping 251 Club keeps its name

Since 1954, the 251 Club has been a collective for people who endeavor to visit all of Vermont’s 251 cities, towns and unincorporated communities. But last month, the club faced an unprecedented consideration: On July 1, Vermont will add the city of Essex Junction to its ranks when the village splits away from Essex Town. That means — for the first time since the organization’s founding — the Green Mountain State will include not 251 official communities, but 252.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resort#Golf Clubs#Ambassadors
VTDigger

Vermont game wardens find body in Connecticut River

Two Vermont game wardens found a body in the Connecticut River Tuesday believed to be a missing St. Johnsbury resident, according to a Vermont State Police press release. Authorities had been searching for Richard C. Gammell Sr. since late February. The recovery effort involved members of the Vermont State Police,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
POLITICS
WCAX

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a hunting-related shooting in the Upper Valley involving a 14-year-old. Vermont State Police say Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, was turkey hunting with the teen off Quarry Road in Hartford Sunday morning. Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say the son shot and wounded a turkey. Both then split up to locate the bird, but when the father attempted to shoot the turkey, he shot his son instead.
HARTFORD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
mynbc5.com

Community in Northern New York is calling for a new bridge

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Thousands of our neighbors cross Lake Champlain every day. One community group is hoping to see a new connection between New York and Vermont. Currently, there are two bridges that connect New York to Vermont. One in Rouses Point and the other in Crown Point. "Bridge...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
94.9 HOM

Remember Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta. I just learned about an amusement park in Jefferson that I never knew existed: Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Did you ever go?
JEFFERSON, NH
WCAX

Large house fire in Keene, New Hampshire

Search crews continue the monthslong effort to recover the body of a missing St. Johnsbury man believed to have drowned back in February. Vt. House fails to override veto of Burlington 'just cause' eviction charter change. Updated: 48 minutes ago. Burlington's "just cause" eviction charter change has officially been shot...
KEENE, NH
WCAX

Vermont students named as Presidential Scholars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students are being honored at the national level. The U.S. Secretary of Education announced this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars early Thursday. It recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields. Rebecca Cunningham and Sriram...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of hitting friend with truck, leaving him to die

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a drunken accident escalated to attempted murder when a Vermont man left his injured friend to die. Police say the scheme unraveled when the driver’s truck got stuck as he tried to flee. Parker Clark, 20, of Craftsbury, is charged with second-degree attempted...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Castleton rejects use of herbicides for Lake Bomoseen

The Castleton Select Board unanimously decided Monday, May 9 to oppose the use of herbicides to control milfoil in Lake Bomoseen. Castleton joined the towns of Hubbardton and Fair Haven, which have also publicly opposed herbicides after outcry from residents. Castleton board members planned to write a letter urging the Lake Bomoseen Association and the state to control milfoil, an invasive species, without the use of herbicides.
CASTLETON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
439
Followers
642
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy