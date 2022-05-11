ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Killington’s Hannah Soar visits president, first lady

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

By Victoria Gaither

Olympic mogul skier Hannah Soar is on a high after spending a week in Washington, D.C., visiting the president and first lady.

Soar, along with 600 fellow Olympians and Paralympians from the Tokyo 2020 Summer and Beijing 2022 Winter games, traveled to Washington, D.C., and was welcomed by President Joe Biden and Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, May 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIix9_0faI0RZo00
Courtesy Hannah Soar

“The visit to the White House was one of those things in life where you go, ‘this might be the coolest thing I ever get to do.’ I tried my best to take it all in and be as present as possible,” Soar said.

She not only got to see the president and first lady but had access to the White House.

“It was an unguided tour of the White House, and the band played the Olympic anthem as we entered — it was awesome!” Soar said. “I love history, so I enjoyed seeing the city and historic buildings.”

Soar also met with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leary and Utah Congressman Mitt Romney.

The meeting happened in a small group, so she and the others got to ask questions and talk about their Olympic experiences.

Later that day, Leary tweeted, “It was a pleasure today to meet the #Vermont athletes on @TeamUSA during their visit to the Capitol.”

It wasn’t all business as it sometimes can be in D.C. Team USA athletics dressed up for a star-studded gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArOxx_0faI0RZo00
Courtesy Hannah Soar
Hannah Soar from Killington attends a gala in D.C.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten dressed up for an event, making it even more special,” Soar said. “ I enjoyed that both Winter and Summer Olympians/Paralympians were at the same event; I got to take a photo with Olympic swimmer Katie Ladecky and dance with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.”

Chiles is known for her dancing and flare on the mat.

Ladecky has won seven Olympic gold medals and 15 world championship gold medals.

As for her blue dress, which got rave reviews on the Killington Local Facebook page, Hannah said, “I wore a blue floor-length dress; I wanted to wear something within the USA color scheme and really liked that it had pockets!”

A junior at the University of Utah pursuing a B.S. in economics, Soar is also interested in news and current affairs.

When asked about the recent suicides by top female athletics at colleges and universities, she said a lot about what colleges can do to help.

“I think it is very important that governing bodies and schools provide exceptional mental health resources, provide balanced training, and continuously monitor athletes for mental and physical well-being,” Soar said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBMJ4_0faI0RZo00
Courtesy Hannah Soar
Hannah Soar, an Olympic mogul skier from Killington, was invited to the White House.

She added, “The most important aspect of athletics is to teach people life skills that will be utilized for the rest of their lives, not to create all-star athletes no matter the consequences.”

A philosophy she adopted through her parents, ski instructors at the Killington Mountain School, and experience.

For Soar, her life experiences always bring her back home to Killington. The mountain never leaves her. She participated in the spring bump camp at Killington with Killington Mountain School a few months back.

“That was a great experience. I enjoyed being able to share my love for free bumping and tie-dye with the next generation in a non-mogul course setting,” said Soar.

Right now, it’s all glitz and glam in D.C., but soon the World Cup circuit will call, and next year is the World Championships, so until then, a week in Washington, D.C., with Team USA is “a dream come true,” explained Soar.

The post Killington’s Hannah Soar visits president, first lady appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vermont students named as Presidential Scholars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students are being honored at the national level. The U.S. Secretary of Education announced this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars early Thursday. It recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields. Rebecca Cunningham and Sriram...
BURLINGTON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
POLITICS
Mountain Times

Vermont sees nation’s largest increase in Lyme disease in 10 years

Each year, approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the CDC by state health departments. As stated by the CDC, “There is no way of knowing exactly how many people get Lyme disease. A recently released estimate based […] Read More The post Vermont sees nation’s largest increase in Lyme disease in 10 years appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
Killington, VT
Government
City
Killington, VT
State
Utah State
97.5 WOKQ

Wander 8 of the Prettiest Gardens in New Hampshire and Maine

There's nothing more beautiful than when nature boasts its beauty, splendor, and color. This writer spent last summer in central New York and experienced this firsthand. From gorgeous waterfalls... ...to magnificent canyons... ...we live on such a naturally beautiful planet. New England is no exception when it comes to nature's...
MAINE STATE
Mountain Times

I’m running for governor

Dear Editor, I am Peter Duval and I am a candidate for governor of Vermont. If you are concerned about climate, carbon offsetting and trading, food self-sufficiency, the cost of living, mass extinction, or the war in Ukraine then this […] Read More The post I’m running for governor appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Mitt Romney
94.9 HOM

Remember Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta. I just learned about an amusement park in Jefferson that I never knew existed: Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Did you ever go?
JEFFERSON, NH
WCAX

BA.2.12.1 sub-variant gaining foothold in our region

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s latest COVID wave continues to build, and Vt. health officials Tuesday said a new sub-variant of the virus is gaining a foothold. Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the BA.2.12.1 variant now makes up 30% of cases in New England and up to 60% in upstate New York. He says its virulence is still being studied but that those who are vaccinated continue to avoid the most serious outcomes. Levine says a large number of those who do end up in the hospital failed to get a least one of the booster vaccinations.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#First Lady#Paralympians#The South Lawn#The White House#D C Team Usa
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
mountaintimes.info

Vermont gets another city, but the town-hopping 251 Club keeps its name

Since 1954, the 251 Club has been a collective for people who endeavor to visit all of Vermont’s 251 cities, towns and unincorporated communities. But last month, the club faced an unprecedented consideration: On July 1, Vermont will add the city of Essex Junction to its ranks when the village splits away from Essex Town. That means — for the first time since the organization’s founding — the Green Mountain State will include not 251 official communities, but 252.
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Find beauty and charm in Windsor County, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Vermont’s only national park — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — is located in the heart of Woodstock and is the birthplace of the state’s modern-day conservation movement. Things To Do - Marsh - Billings - Rockefeller National Historical Park (U.S. National Park...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
439
Followers
642
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy