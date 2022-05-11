ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

By Aaron Chatman
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FytkA_0faI0Ca900

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Video captures moment Alabama fugitive was taken into custody

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

(Courtesy: Evansville Central Dispatch)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Eight people shot in Rockford in one week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday morning’s shooting on Rockford’s Seminary Street marked the sixth shooting investigation in just one week. A woman was shot on Trenton Avenue, south of Washington Park, on Saturday night. A 14-year-old was shot on Blaisdell Street Thursday, as well as a man on N. Avon Street. There was also two […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday evening. It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Trenton Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult female reportedly sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in Loves Park sport bar shooting

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed in Loves Park early Saturday morning after shots rang out at a local sports bar. Loves Park Police was dispatched to Neighbors Bar and Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, in response to a shooting, according to the Loves Park Police Department. Officers found a male victim […]
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#911#Audio Recording#Fugitive#Weht#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police identify suspect in Rockford shootout by his underwear

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers say they were able to identify Damarius Nelson, 27, as the suspect in an attempted murder by his distinctive underwear after his pants allegedly fell down as he fled from the scene. According to police, at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were called to the Mart Westside […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gordon-Booth discusses co-responder bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Four cities across Illinois will launch a pilot program where police team up with mental health experts. The co-responder model will have those experts respond to 9-1-1 calls with police to try and defuse situations and provide insight. House Democrat Jehan Gordon-Booth discusses the program on this week’s Capitol Connection.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy