Chicago, IL

President Biden expected today to visit Kankakee and Chicago

By Bernie Tafoya
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - President Biden is scheduled to visit the Chicago area today on official and political business.

President Biden is scheduled to be at a Kankakee farm today to talk about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will impact the American food supply and prices. He’s also expected to spell out his administration’s efforts to give farmers the resources they need to boost production.

The president will later speak to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers convention, being held at the McCormick Place, and then a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

