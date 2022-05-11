ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

Green Mountain Conservation Camp announces workcation weekends

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is looking for volunteers to join them for fun-filled weekends to get the camps ready for the 2022 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe workcation weekend will be May 14-15 and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 21-22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyOFv_0faI02q800
VTF&W photos by Alison Thomas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife is asking for volunteers to help at its conservation camp work weekends — May 14-15 at the Bomoseen camp and May 21-22 at the Buck Lake camp.

“We look forward to workcation weekend all winter long,” said Education Manager Ali Thomas. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause -environmental education for kids.”

Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to-one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. This is an excellent community service opportunity for scout groups, as well has high school and college clubs. The Conservation Camps is looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.

For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov and 802-249-4199.

The post Green Mountain Conservation Camp announces workcation weekends appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Downtown market to spring up in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury’s remodeled Triangle Park — an eye-catching byproduct of the recently completed $72 million downtown tunnel project — will soon become a weekly hub for shopping, music and socializing. The park, which fronts Middlebury’s town green and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, will host the...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCVB

Find beauty and charm in Windsor County, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Vermont’s only national park — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — is located in the heart of Woodstock and is the birthplace of the state’s modern-day conservation movement. Things To Do - Marsh - Billings - Rockefeller National Historical Park (U.S. National Park...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Castleton, VT
City
Woodbury, VT
State
Vermont State
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International Airport denied expansion plans

South Burlington, VT — The Burlington International Airport is changing plans after leaders in South Burlington denied the expansion into residential areas. The rezoning areas included properties near Airport Parkway and the Kirby Road extension. Some residents were relieved to hear the news, while others said they would not...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Environmental Education#Bomoseen
mountaintimes.info

Vermont gets another city, but the town-hopping 251 Club keeps its name

Since 1954, the 251 Club has been a collective for people who endeavor to visit all of Vermont’s 251 cities, towns and unincorporated communities. But last month, the club faced an unprecedented consideration: On July 1, Vermont will add the city of Essex Junction to its ranks when the village splits away from Essex Town. That means — for the first time since the organization’s founding — the Green Mountain State will include not 251 official communities, but 252.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Killington Ambassador Manuel Herrero is crowned April’s vertical winner

By Brooke Geery Editor’s note: This is the seventh part of a series called “Chasing Vertical” where we chat with the skier or rider who wins the monthly vertical feet challenge at Killington Resort. Vertical feet are tallied on the […] Read More The post Killington Ambassador Manuel Herrero is crowned April’s vertical winner appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Snowbird

I don’t know whether to ride my mower or push my snow-blower. Given what April brings to us. A drift, a daffodil. A decision better left to not deciding. Letting the sun do what it will by the end of […] Read More The post Snowbird appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CORNWALL, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
VTDigger

Vermont game wardens find body in Connecticut River

Two Vermont game wardens found a body in the Connecticut River Tuesday believed to be a missing St. Johnsbury resident, according to a Vermont State Police press release. Authorities had been searching for Richard C. Gammell Sr. since late February. The recovery effort involved members of the Vermont State Police,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Efficiency Vermont offering free energy saving kits

VERMONT — Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to qualifying Vermonters to encourage them to take a few simple steps to begin reducing their energy use, their bills, and their carbon footprint. Energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Efficiency Vermont says.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Richmond crews hike steep terrain to fight wildfire

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A wildfire in Richmond has been contained thanks to several departments working overnight. Crews say about two acres on Robbins Mountain Road burned Wednesday night. Firefighters had to hike steep terrain to access the fire. Five departments took on the flames and had it contained in...
RICHMOND, VT
WCVB

A taste of Thailand in Randolph, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Steve and Rung Morgan are the team behindSaap Restaurant in Randolph, Vermont. Rung is a chef specializing in northeastern Thai cuisine who received the surprise of a lifetime when she was nominated in 2022 for a James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef in the Northeast.
RANDOLPH, VT
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
101.5 WPDH

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
WTNH

18-year-old opens restaurant in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old Rocky Hill High School graduate opened up her own restaurant on Wednesday, making her one of the youngest in the business. It’s an incredible story of a teen who worked hard, saved her money, and was able to purchase a restaurant. She’s focused on leaving a legacy. “What […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
439
Followers
642
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy