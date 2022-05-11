Green Mountain Conservation Camp announces workcation weekends

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is looking for volunteers to join them for fun-filled weekends to get the camps ready for the 2022 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe workcation weekend will be May 14-15 and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 21-22.

“We look forward to workcation weekend all winter long,” said Education Manager Ali Thomas. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause -environmental education for kids.”

Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to-one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. This is an excellent community service opportunity for scout groups, as well has high school and college clubs. The Conservation Camps is looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.

For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov and 802-249-4199.

