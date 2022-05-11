Bomb squad removes WWII hand grenade in West Rutland

State police responded to what was believed to be an explosive device in a basement in West Rutland on May 8.

Police said a citizen on Franklin Street had been cleaning out a residence basement and discovered the device. After investigation, police said the item was likely a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade. The device was assessed by members of the Vermont state police bomb squad, safely secured, and will be turned over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal at a later date.

There were no injuries, and no danger to the public.

