West Rutland, VT

Bomb squad removes WWII hand grenade in West Rutland

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

State police responded to what was believed to be an explosive device in a basement in West Rutland on May 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNr3C_0faHzwg400
Courtesy of VSP
This grenade was recovered from a basement in West Rutland last Friday, May 8.

Police said a citizen on Franklin Street had been cleaning out a residence basement and discovered the device. After investigation, police said the item was likely a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade. The device was assessed by members of the Vermont state police bomb squad, safely secured, and will be turned over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal at a later date.

There were no injuries, and no danger to the public.

The post Bomb squad removes WWII hand grenade in West Rutland appeared first on The Mountain Times .

WCAX

Police: Craftsbury man hit a teen, dumped him in a ravine

A Richmond fire is contained thanks to several departments. Woodbury voters approve money for a new fire station. After being shot down for years, the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department is getting a new station. Vermont to test Amber Alert system Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Phones, TVs, radios and even...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Midday fire engulfs farmhouse in minutes

WILMINGTON- Firefighters had a difficult time controlling a structure fire at a residence on East Dover Road Wednesday afternoon. The fast moving fire tore through the old farmhouse, gutting the interior and roof of the building’s east wing, rendering it a total loss. “Right now we’re having a tough...
WILMINGTON, VT
informnny.com

Man behind bars following Plattsburgh car theft

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have made an arrest following a reported car theft in the town of Plattsburgh. According to State Police, on May 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. an individual was reported stealing a car from a location on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a hunting-related shooting in the Upper Valley involving a 14-year-old. Vermont State Police say Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, was turkey hunting with the teen off Quarry Road in Hartford Sunday morning. Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say the son shot and wounded a turkey. Both then split up to locate the bird, but when the father attempted to shoot the turkey, he shot his son instead.
HARTFORD, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

