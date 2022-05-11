ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Red Sox (11-19) are on the road for the second game of their series against the Atlanta Braves (14-17) Wednesday night as they attempt to claw their way out of the AL East’s basement. First pitch from Truist Park will be at 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Red Sox lead 1-0

The Red Sox snapped their 5-game losing streak Tuesday by beating the Braves 9-4 as 3B Rafael Devers clubbed a grand slam as part of a 6-run second inning to blowing things open early. The Red Sox are still 8 games below .500 and are in last place in the division by 2 games.

The Braves had their 2-game winning streak snapped after taking 2 of 3 from the Brewers the previous serious. They’re still second in the NL East with the New York Mets having a 7-game cushion on the rest of the division.

Red Sox at Braves projected starters

RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Ian Anderson

Eovaldi (1-1, 2.94 ERA) makes his 7th start. He has a 1.07 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 in 33.2 IP.

  • Red Sox have lost the Eovaldi’s last 3 starts, despite him only allowing 5 runs in 19 innings during that stretch, including 7 shutout IP against the Orioles in a 2-1 loss.
  • Has career mark of 3-3 with a 2.71 ERA in 14 starts vs. the Braves.

Anderson (3-1, 4.01 ERA) makes his 6th start. He has a 1.38 WHIP, 5.5 BB/9 and 6.6 K/9 in 24.2 IP.

  • Hasn’t allowed more than 2 ER in a start since first outing April 10.
  • Allowed 1 run to the Mets in a 9-2 win in his last start with 4 BB, 1K.
  • In 2 career starts vs. the Red Sox he’s 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

Red Sox at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:51 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Red Sox +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Braves -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Red Sox +1.5 (-210) | Braves -1.5 (+170)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Red Sox at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 4, Red Sox 3

The Red Sox surprised the Braves with Tuesday’s offensive outburst, but I don’t think that’ll be the case again Wednesday. Boston has still lost 12 of its last 16 games and ranks 26th in the majors in runs scored.

If Anderson can avoid costly walks, the Braves shouldn’t have much trouble limiting the Red Sox offense and coming away with a win. Bet the BRAVES (-125) to win outright.

If you’re going to bet on the run line, lean RED SOX +1.5 (-210), but I’d much rather just take the Braves to win outright on the money line. Boston has mostly kept games close even in its losses, dropping each of its last 3 games by 2 or fewer runs.

The line is juiced at -210, too, which makes the Braves money line a better value.

Prior to Tuesday’s 9-4 win, the Red Sox’s previous 3 games all had 6 or fewer total runs. The Over is just 9-18-3 in Boston’s 30 games this season, while the total has gone Over in 17 of Atlanta’s 30 contests so far.

I like the UNDER 7.5 (-120) with Boston regressing to the mean after benefiting from a grand slam last night.

