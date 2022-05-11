ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What causes the BA.2 omicron subvariant to spread so rapidly?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, Brian Althimer
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Nljh_0faHxt6J00

(WGN) – The BA.2 subvariant omicron is driving COVID-19 cases up in the United States – yes, once again.

The original omicron subvariant (BA.1), which caused a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the winter, was already very contagious. The BA.2 subvariant is even more infectious, said Dr. Justin Fiala, pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Apple discontinues the iPod touch: ‘Available while supplies last’

Early data is showing that even those infected with the BA.1 omicron strain could get sick again with the second subvariant.

“The spike proteins have mutated enough with this new subvariant that even if you were infected back in December or January, you’re not guaranteed to have neutralizing antibodies or the optimally effective antibodies against the newest strain,” Fiala said.

The genetic differences between BA.1 and BA.2 make BA.2 more transmissible, explains the W orld Health Organization . The difference isn’t huge though – especially when comparing it against two totally different variants. The BA.1 version of omicron was much more contagious than delta, for example. Now, BA.2 is just a bit more contagious than BA.1.

BA.2 now makes up nearly all COVID-19 cases in the United States – about 99% of infections, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

While it appears to be more contagious, BA.2 doesn’t yet appear to cause more severe illness or death than other types of omicron, according to Yale Medicine . Scientists are still monitoring the newest strain for more signs of differences.

Senate Democrats plan to force vote to codify abortion rights, but support just isn’t there

“We always see the cases ticking up before we really know what to make of the severity of illness, or any of the things that come after the initial infection,” said Fiala.

The same things that lower your chance of getting other COVID-19 variants work against BA.2, as well.

“I think the smartest thing anyone can do is start to re-implement a lot of those measures that may have fallen to the wayside as things were down-trending previously.” Fiala said wearing a high-quality mask when around others is still a very effective way to prevent getting sick if COVID-19 is circulating in your community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

100+ reports of children, adults eating THC-laced copycat candy brands with adverse reactions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children. The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC; the substance primarily responsible for […]
FOOD SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Emergency responders spread water safety as summer approaches

HARLINGEN, Texas (Valleycentral) — Each year, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports an estimate of 4,000 drownings across the United States.  As the summer heat approaches, Rene Perez, Director of Patient Transport Services for South Texas Emergency Care Foundation wants to remind everyone about water safety.  Perez said supervision is key in any body […]
HARLINGEN, TX
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Wgn#Kveo Tv
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
ValleyCentral

Plastic-eating enzyme variant created at University of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Scientists and engineers at the University of Texas at Austin created an enzyme variant capable of breaking down plastics in a matter of days. The plastic-eating enzyme can break down plastics that would typically take centuries to degrade, according to a post by UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering. “The possibilities are […]
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy