On Monday night, a man in his 60s lost his life after being hit by an SUV in Everett. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Evergreen Way near Pecks Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. The early reports revealed that the man stepped into the roadway and got struck by a Dodge Durango. The driver of the involved vehicle is in his late teens.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO