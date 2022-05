GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are getting reports of “sextortion” calls in the area. Sextortion is when a Snapchat or Instagram user obtains compromising photos or videos from another user and blackmails them with the threat that if they don’t provide money, they will post the images to all of their contacts and followers.

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO