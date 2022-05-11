ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

25 Perfect Paint Colors For Your Bohemian Style Home

By Kelly Welton
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to bohemian style, but warm, earthy colors dominate, while bold hues in accessories and art enliven the...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Clare’s New Green Paint Shade Is for Color Lovers and Neutral Fans Alike

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in 2021, paint companies made it known that sage green was going to be the shade of 2022. It’s calming (which is needed), it signifies growth and new beginnings (again, which is needed), and it’s generally well-liked by all.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastel Colors#Greenwich Village#Painting#Bohemian Style#Guardian
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lizzo Sparkles in Blue Sequined Catsuit, Combat Boots & Crocs for New Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo sparkles in blue for her new sera. The “Juice” singer released her new single alongside a music video entitled “About Damn Time,” where the flutist and pop star dazzled in her typical funny splendor. For the first outfit, Lizzo went with a gray sweatsuit comprised of a slouchy hoodie and equally as relaxed jogger sweats. She then transformed and wore a blue catsuit that featured dramatic cutouts and was covered in matching sequins. The garment was sleeveless, but Lizzo accessorized it with a pair of matching fingerless arm warmers. Lizzo wore two pairs of shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 20 Best Linen Dresses for an Easy and Stylish Summer Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summertime and the living’s easy — and your wardrobe should be too. Whether you’re dressing for vacation, the office, or happy hour, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a summer dress, grab your go-to designer handbag and head out the door. And if you want that effortless, breezy style, reach for one of the best linen dresses around. More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Katy Perry Talks About Buying Back Her Footwear Brand: 'It's Time to Swing Bigger'

Katy Perry recently pulled off the ultimate fashion industry flex. The superstar singer and American Idol judge, who is also fronting her own Las Vegas residency right now, bought back the entirety of her Katy Perry Collections footwear label from Global Brands Group — stepping into the role of CEO. The line, which first debuted in 2017, is celebrating a relaunch with Perry at the helm — and the new spring/summer 2022 collection shows she's just getting started.
BEAUTY & FASHION
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy