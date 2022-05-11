ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Should You Really Dry Your Clothes Outside?

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hanging clothing outside to dry may seem like a good idea, but there are actually a variety of factors that can harm your clothing if you dry it...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 24

imretired
3d ago

Tell how spoiled people are these days. I grew up on a farm and we never had a clothes dryer it wasn’t a priority to have one. I watched my great grandmother, my grandmother and my mom hang clothes on the line to dry. And my wife still does it today. Your clothes don’t shrink from the heat, you save on your bills and your clothes are naturally fresh

Reply(7)
17
Sarah Danelenko
2d ago

it ha been done for decades and hasn't injured anyone yet. I hang my sheets and blouses on a windy day to get that crispness

Reply
7
Earlene Nicholson
2d ago

growing up we always hung are clothes out side we had a may tag wringer washing machine it would take us almost all day to wash and hang cloths

Reply
5
Related
whowhatwear

I Get Excited When I Find Cute Clothes for Under $50—These Items Are Fantastic

Yes, the title above is very much on point. I get very excited when I’m doing clothing research and uncover amazing items for under $50. It’s very thrilling finding a special piece that looks expensive, but doesn’t have that super expensive price tag. On that note, I thought I’d take some time to showcase a range of the under-$50 items I recently noticed that I think will pique your interest.
APPAREL
Family Handyman

Can You Make Furniture From Clothes Hangers?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A stand for a glass tabletop made from coat hangers? This is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Alabama, NY
thespruce.com

How Often Should You Mow Your Lawn?

The greatest amount of time you will invest in the maintenance of your lawn will be spent mowing. Whether it's just another chore or a way to spend a pleasurable, sunny afternoon, mowing your lawn at the right height will result in an appealing look for your home and will help keep your grass growing at peak performance.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Drying#Birds#Mobile#Infoplease#American#Spruce
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Mold in Your Washing Machine Could Be Stinking Up Your Clothes

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If your washing machine is harboring mold and mildew, are your clothes and towels really getting clean? Your washer needs a good scrub on a regular basis -- especially if there's a sulfur smell in your laundry. Fortunately, you can kill the mold and prevent it from coming back.
SCIENCE
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy