Should You Really Dry Your Clothes Outside?
Hanging clothing outside to dry may seem like a good idea, but there are actually a variety of factors that can harm your clothing if you dry it...www.housedigest.com
Hanging clothing outside to dry may seem like a good idea, but there are actually a variety of factors that can harm your clothing if you dry it...www.housedigest.com
Tell how spoiled people are these days. I grew up on a farm and we never had a clothes dryer it wasn’t a priority to have one. I watched my great grandmother, my grandmother and my mom hang clothes on the line to dry. And my wife still does it today. Your clothes don’t shrink from the heat, you save on your bills and your clothes are naturally fresh
it ha been done for decades and hasn't injured anyone yet. I hang my sheets and blouses on a windy day to get that crispness
growing up we always hung are clothes out side we had a may tag wringer washing machine it would take us almost all day to wash and hang cloths
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 24