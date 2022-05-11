ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Caulk Vs. Sealant: What's The Difference?

By Lola Desmole
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Learn the difference between caulk and sealant, including their differences, when and how to use each, and the pros and cons between the...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Bob Vila
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SPY

These Machine-Washable Rugs Take the Hassle Out of Keeping Your Floors Clean

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Rugs and carpets are going to get spilled on and stained, especially in busy households. It’s a reality of day-to-day living. Whether it’s the result of accident-prone adults, muddy-footed children or a pet going through a housetraining process, there are a near-endless number of ways for dirt to find its way onto your rugs. Given this inevitability, the best plan you can have is an easy and effective way to get your floors...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Road & Track

The Best Car Wax for Your Ride

This story was updated on March 22, 2022 to include new products and information. What's the best car wax? That depends on what you want for you and your vehicle. And that depends on the product attributes that you value in a car wax—and also on the age of your vehicle and the condition of its paint job. There are things car wax can do, and there are things car wax can’t do to improve your machine's gleam. Read on for, ahem, reflections on automotive shine—our thoughts on the best car wax for your ride.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sealant#Caulk#Plumbing Fixture#Temperature#Furniture#Spruce
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Hickory Hardwood Flooring

A strong, hard, dense wood, hickory is a popular choice for applications that require maximum durability, like tool handles, sporting equipment and, of course, flooring. Ralph Severson, owner of Flooring Masters, says hickory’s density makes it stand up so well against wear, tear and general abuse. “Oak is always the first choice for flooring, but hickory is a more unique option,” he says. “Many believe that oak is more aesthetically pleasing, but hickory is gorgeous as well.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Family Handyman

This Family Handyman Approved Paint Brush Makes Cutting in Easy

To some, painting may seem like the easiest thing in the world. But painting well requires a lot more than just rolling some paint on a wall. You start by moving furniture and laying down drop cloths. Then you need to mask off trim, casings and millwork. Next, remove outlet and light switch covers, and fill and sand any holes or gouges with spackle. Then, delicately and accurately cut in with paint around your trim and in the corners.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy