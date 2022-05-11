ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Port Royal multi-use development with office, retail and residential under review

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 1 day ago
A new Spring Hill multi-use development containing a mix of office, commercial and residential units off Port Royal Road is currently under review by the city's Municipal Planning Commission.

The proposed Port Royal Commercial Park, which encompasses approximately 18.34 acres, was initially presented to planners in April by Pentagon Holdings. It joins similar developments like Kedron Square and June Lake as new areas in the city that can provide multiple accommodations consisting of housing, retail and workspaces, as well as green space and pedestrian-friendly navigation.

The overall site concept plan consists of eight primary structures, which also includes surface automobile parking spaces and 10 electrical vehicle charging stations.

Initially, the applicant had requested to build 18 dwelling units per acre, but was revised to 16.03, totaling approximately 294 units. However, city staff believes 13 units would be more fitting for the site located at Port Royal Road and Derryberry Lane.

"The density proposed should be more aligned with 13 dwelling units per acre, if the applicant intends to be more consistent with similar developments within the city of Spring Hill and to be more aligned with the character of the area," Planning Director Calvin Abram said.

New layout includes dog park

The project is also proposing to include a dog park and amenities center. Retail would consist of about 3,200 square feet with multiple patio areas and sidewalks. An amphitheater had also been proposed, but has since been removed as part of a revision.

"The layout has significantly improved from the initial submittal," Abram said.

Curtis Lesh with Tuck-Hinton Architecture and Design, representing the applicant, said the revisions were made in response to city staff feedback, and that he hopes the site will provide a "vibrant and viable mixed-use development" for the area.

"We've distributed the parking more evenly in relationship to the buildings, improved the pedestrian circulation through the site and along the buildings themselves. We've also shown improvements to the ingress and egress to the site off Port Royal Road," Lesh said.

Though Monday's meeting was a voting meeting, the item was submitted merely for review by planners. Therefore, no votes were cast to approve the project as of yet.

Growth in Maury County:'We have to be smart about it.'

In the budget: Spring Hill preps fiscal budget, focusing on roads and small businesses

"We would love to address any major comments in our next site plan application as much as possible, and we are really willing to sit and work through these comments with you all," Andy Zhu, Director of Business Development for Pentagon Holdings, said.

Planning Commission Chairman Jonathan Duda said he agrees with city staff that the residential density should be reduced prior to the next submittal.

"We are looking at the holistic point of view, and I tend to agree with the staff report that the reduction is better and in the right direction," Duda said. "We appreciate the concept plan that we have, where you get a submittal and then a second submittal. Then we give you advisement, though we aren't voting on anything, and hopefully it helps you and our community partners as we make decisions."

