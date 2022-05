Stocks plummeted Thursday, erasing the brief reprieve delivered just one day prior and handing investors one of the worst days since 2020.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 3.12 per cent, losing 1,063 points to close at 32,997.97, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 4.99 per per cent finishing the trading day at 12,317.69. For both, these were the worst single-day drops experienced since 2020.The losses arrived on the heels of investors digesting the Federal Reserve’s move to raise the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, the second time this year an increase has been announced, with...

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO