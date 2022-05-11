Ben Simmons update: Simmons 'feeling a lot better' after surgery

The contentious debate over whether Ben Simmons could have or should have played near the end of the Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 season will likely never be settled, but the objective for the Nets newcomer moving forward is to be health and available for the upcoming season in October.

Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy procedure last week, and his recovery timeline is from three to four months, which should allow him to return in time for pre-season training camp.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Simmons is feeling “a lot better” following his back surgery, which is promising news for Nets fans.

“The goal by all parties is to get him back on the floor. I think everyone wants to see a healthy Ben Simmons, in body and mind, and I think he is taking steps toward that. I’m told he’s feeling a lot better, and the goal is for him to be playing basketball in the 2022-23 season.”