ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ben Simmons update: Simmons 'feeling a lot better' after surgery

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkmCi_0faHueiL00

The contentious debate over whether Ben Simmons could have or should have played near the end of the Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 season will likely never be settled, but the objective for the Nets newcomer moving forward is to be health and available for the upcoming season in October.

Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy procedure last week, and his recovery timeline is from three to four months, which should allow him to return in time for pre-season training camp.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Simmons is feeling “a lot better” following his back surgery, which is promising news for Nets fans.

“The goal by all parties is to get him back on the floor. I think everyone wants to see a healthy Ben Simmons, in body and mind, and I think he is taking steps toward that. I’m told he’s feeling a lot better, and the goal is for him to be playing basketball in the 2022-23 season.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers have standing trade offer for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers would probably love to move on from Russell Westbrook, and apparently they have a standing offer to do so. The Houston Rockets have an equally undesirable contract on their hands with John Wall, who is making $47.3 million next season. Houston reportedly offered Wall for Westbrook and a first-round pick at the trade deadline but got denied. Spotrac’s Keith Smith says that trade offer is still on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Ben Simmons sells house, selling condo and trying to put the 76ers and Philadelphia in the past

Ben Simmons is trying to put Philadelphia behind him in more ways than one. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden after a disappointing end to his 2021 playoffs, has sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78 acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale. Simmons is still trying to sell a $3 million condo in the City Center area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets 2021 22#Athletic
NBC Sports

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.
NBA
NBC Sports

In biggest game of the year, James Harden turned into Ben Simmons

The 76ers got rid of Ben Simmons for a few reasons but largely because he refused to shoot the basketball in the second half of the biggest game of last year, a home elimination game in the conference semifinal round. Simmons was mysteriously and inexplicably scared to shoot in Game...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Luka Doncic, fueled by Phoenix Suns' trash talk, leads Dallas Mavericks to first elimination-game win of his career

DALLAS -- For the second time in a span of three possessions, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic drove straight down the lane and finished with a two-handed dunk. The top-seeded Phoenix Suns, trailing by 20 points midway through the third quarter of Thursday's Game 6, called timeout, providing Doncic a chance to extend his post-dunk celebrating beyond the flexing and snarling he did after several baskets in the Mavs' series-evening 113-86 rout at the American Airlines Center. Doncic strutted out to half court, aggressively nodding his head and shouting in the direction of the Suns' bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks at Celtics: Boston blows out Milwaukee 109-81 to advance to 2022 East finals vs. Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics will advance to the NBA’s 2022 Eastern Conference finals, blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 at TD Garden Sunday afternoon while holding the defending NBA champs to just 12% from 3. The critical win came with a career game from forward Grant Williams, who scored a playoff (and career) high game with 27 points on a sizzling 10-of-22 shooting — including going 7-of-18 from beyond the arc — along with 6 rebounds to lead the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon great Payton Pritchard turns in big Game 7 performance in Celtics win

The Oregon great is finding greatness at the next level. Former Duck Payton Pritchard had a huge game for the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, coming off of the bench and showing out in the 4th quarter to extend the lead over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics ultimately won 109-81. RelatedContract details: Kayvon Thibodeaux gets $20 million signing bonus with New York Giants Pritchard finished the day with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 17 minutes. The West Linn native was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-for-7 from the field. With the win, the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, where they will face the Miami Heat. Pritchard’s success on Sunday goes along with what we’ve seen as of late for the Oregon great. In 2021-22, his second season in the NBA, Pritchard averaged 6.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. He is the lone former Duck left in the NBA playoffs after Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy