School bus, dump truck crash head-on in south Charlotte, 15 students hurt, officials say

By Mike Andrews
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

Editor’s Note: CMS initially reported that 40 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. They have since clarified that information and now say 15 students were on the school bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus carrying students to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a serious head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials said the school bus and a dump truck crashed head-on near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West.

Images from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the bus.

  • (Credit: WJZY)
CMS officials said the crash involved Bus 222 which was carrying students to South Meck.

The bus was carrying 15 students. Fourteen of those students were taken to the hospital with injuries. One student refused to be transported, according to CMS.

The bus driver was also confirmed to have suffered injuries, officials said. All injuries to the students were non-life-threatening.

Videos and photos show oceanfront homes in Outer Banks collapse into the ocean

Medic reported that 17 people in total were hurt. One person had life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries.

Total hospital transport breakdown:

  • One student refused to be taken to the hospital
  • Two adults were transported to CMC Main in Uptown Charlotte
  • Nine students were transported to CMC Main
  • Five students were transported to Novant Presbyterian

Atrium Health officials said that none of the students or adult patients had been discharged from CMC Main or the Levine Children’s Hospital as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.

The cause of this serious crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

IN THIS ARTICLE
