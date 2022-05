The press coverage during the pandemic reveals a limited discussion of overworked men. A symptom of masculinity, for some, is a constant need to be in control, have power over any circumstance, and be successful. Men don’t get a break from these continuous demands. Despite increasing flexibility in gender roles, men are often held to an unrealistic standard. The pandemic gave too little attention to the problem. Articles often focused on women; nurses and burnout were in the news, but not truckers and burnout.

