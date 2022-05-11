ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Why One City Is Banning Residents from Renting Out Rooms

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDAOB_0faHrpDJ00

Image source: Getty Images

In Kansas, the Shawnee City Council recently drew national attention by banning the practice of co-living within Shawnee city limits. Specifically, the ordinance prohibits renting to four or more unrelated people. For example, four unrelated college students can no longer rent a home together. Four or more unrelated friends can no longer strike out on their own by pooling their money to rent a house in the city.

The ordinance applies to single-family homes, duplexes, and apartments. In a decidedly Big Brother move, the city will enforce the new rule by acting on complaints lodged by other Shawnee residents.

Shawnee, Kansas, is located in Johnson County, the wealthiest county in the state, where more than 55% of all residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. To put that in perspective, just shy of 34% of all Kansans have earned a bachelor’s degree. Nationwide, the percentage is 38%. Johnson County has long been the home of well-educated, upper-middle-class, white households.

As a quick disclaimer, I spent years living in Johnson County, Kansas. It’s where my youngest child was born and where my children began school. It’s even where my husband earned his undergraduate degree. Johnson County is full of top-notch schools, pristine parks, and plenty to brag about. It is also steeped in a history of blatant racism, which makes concerns that Shawnee’s new ordinance is designed to keep people of color out of the city a bit more credible.

But it’s not as simple as that.

A well-established reputation

The U.S. government enacted the Federal Housing Act (FHA) during the Great Depression. The act was intended to help Americans secure home mortgages . So everyone would be on the same page, banks and realtors got together to draw maps that graded specific neighborhoods.

If a person sought a mortgage for a home located in a "favorable" neighborhood, it would likely be approved. If the same person attempted to secure a mortgage for a home located in an "undesirable" area, it would be deemed uninsurable, and the mortgage would be denied. The practice was called redlining because bankers and realtors literally outlined neighborhoods they deemed to be undesirable in red.

Given the difficulty in obtaining a mortgage, fewer new people could move into redlined neighborhoods. Poor, predominantly Black families already living there could not afford to get out. As homes fell into disrepair, white families escaped to the suburban oasis of Johnson County.

For many, Johnson County needed to remain white. Neighborhood covenants prohibited Black people, Jewish people, and anyone else not considered "white enough" from buying or renting a Johnson County home.

A community developer named J.C. Nichols -- most famous for developing the iconic Country Club Plaza across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri -- was particularly famous for his efforts to keep neighborhoods white. In each wealthy neighborhood Nichols developed, he ensured it would remain white by using strict deed restrictions to bar anyone else from buying.

Given the history of Johnson County, it’s easy to understand why advocates across the nation wonder how much racism and elitism went into the Shawnee City Council’s decision.

On the other hand

Anyone who has recently tried to buy a home will attest to how impossible it can feel at times. They’re competing with families who’ve been transferred for work, millennials ready to raise a family in a home of their own, and investors looking to turn a profit. According to the Shawnee City Council, investors scooping up houses is one reason home prices are sky-high in the city.

As purchase and rental prices outpace the average income of many who would like to live in Shawnee, the council grapples with ways to put a lid on out-of-control home inflation. What they’ve found are investors buying homes in family neighborhoods, reconfiguring their layout, and renting out single rooms. What was once a single-family home becomes, in essence, an apartment building.

City council members are elected officials with constituents to answer to. And it’s fair to say that not everyone is happy when the house next door suddenly becomes an apartment building with a revolving cast of new tenants. The number of cars four or more roommates (and their friends) bring to a quiet street adds to the overall frustration.

It’s a catch-22

As much ridicule as city council members have taken for their decision, the truth is, they are in a tough spot. They can continue to allow investors to chop up the interior of homes to create apartments, but that will only drive purchase prices higher in Shawnee. Investors might be happy, but regular homeowners are likely to feel duped as the structure of their neighborhood is transformed.

Like other cities across the country, Shawnee leaders struggle to find a way to provide low-cost housing while maintaining the character of existing neighborhoods. What they are finding out is that it's impossible to make everyone happy in the process.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check , and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

BBB: Fake Gun Shops Claim Kansas As Home

In the last year, six alleged gun distributors advertising physical locations in Kansas accumulated numerous unanswered complaints and thousands of inquiries to the Better Business Bureau. Nearly $10,000 in losses were reported by victims. The most notable of these gun distributors is Firearms World. Firearms World claims to be physically...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City resurfacing hundreds of miles of streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City approves dedicating nearly $40 million to resurfacing projects. The city releases details on its new strategy to get hundreds of miles of roads resurfaced. Crews are finishing up resurfacing 300 lane miles across the city. In the next few weeks, they’ll start working on another 300 miles. Mayor Quinton […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
County
Johnson County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas City school goes year-round

While most students are gearing up for summer break, kids at one Kansas City elementary school will be getting ready to head back to the classroom. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino tells us how officials at Gordon Parks Elementary School hope a year-long academic calendar will address COVID-19 learning and emotional losses.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Outdated Kansas City Union Station Endures Amid U.S. Urban Decline

For this quick MEGAPOST we're stealing liberating newsworthy photos shared by taxpayer funded Union Station. In thinking about this iconic local building we're reminded that the office space market remains volatile as the effects of the COVID pandemic persist. And so many neat Union Station exhibits NEVER really paid the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.c. Nichols
tonyskansascity.com

Will Kansas City Turn Decrepit Rock Island Bridge Into Party Place?!?

Probably not but that doesn't mean that our cadre of amateur urban planners can't get excited about vaporware drawings and hyperbolic social media chatter that hopes to save the world by way of craft beer. Here's a developer blogger spreading the gospel of infinite construction speculation . . . "Michael...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City COVID Double Take?!?!

The local numbers are trending the wrong way and we're already starting to hear warnings for the fall. Here's a quick peek at the data . . . Though COVID case numbers remain well below surge levels, Kansas City’s rate continues to climb steadily. The increases are driven by two omicron variants — BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 — that are highly transmissible and believed to be responsible for surges in the northeastern United States.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fha Mortgage#Mortgage Origination#Getty Images#The Shawnee City Council#Kansans
tonyskansascity.com

ARMED KANSAS CITY METRO PHARMACY CRIME SPREE EXPOSED!!!

Demand for pills is rising just as fast as inflation. Here's a peek at a LOCAL CRIME WAVE HITTING BIG PHARMA that was exposed this week . . . "According to a search warrant, thieves targeted pharmacies in at least 10 cities in Kansas and Missouri including Belton, Liberty, Gladstone, Kansas City, Grandview, Lee’s Summit, St. Joseph, Leawood, Mission and Overland Park."
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN.com

Kansas governor to sign bill Wednesday, reducing grocery sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — It was not the plan she supported, but Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a food sales tax bill that phases in a reduction in the grocery sales tax. Kelly and democratic leaders wanted the sales tax eliminated completely. Shoppers said that regardless,...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
184K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy