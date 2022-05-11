Man with loaded gun stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport prevented a Florida resident from bringing his loaded 9mm handgun, along with two loaded magazines, onto his flight on Monday.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, Allegheny County Police were alerted, confiscated the handgun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times and knowing not to bring one to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected close to 6,000 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year.

Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86% were loaded.

