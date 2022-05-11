ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man with loaded gun stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUvK2_0faHrnh500

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport prevented a Florida resident from bringing his loaded 9mm handgun, along with two loaded magazines, onto his flight on Monday.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, Allegheny County Police were alerted, confiscated the handgun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times and knowing not to bring one to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected close to 6,000 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year.

Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86% were loaded.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania grandma shot and killed on porch; 2 men wanted for murder are considered ‘armed and dangerous’

(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch. Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for  Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide.  According […]
WASHINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Allegheny County, PA
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man found overdosed in truck with loads of drugs, gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said. Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Police called to home in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Person hospitalized after being hit by Port Authority bus in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized late Friday night after being hit by a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. A Route 71D Port Authority bus was heading inbound on Fifth Avenue near Maryland Street around 11 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian. First responders transported the pedestrian...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Airport Police#Tsa#Security Checkpoint#Federal Security#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 jailed in Trafford drug bust; police seize $81K from suspect

Two people are being held without bail after police said they found $6,000, four bricks of suspected heroin and a stolen gun at a Trafford apartment last month, according to court papers. Westmoreland County detectives and Penn Township police on Friday charged Gessica A. Merlin, 25, of Hempfield, and Damone...
TRAFFORD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student threw ‘boiling hot ramen noodles’ at public school teacher, police say

BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking their teacher. According to a police report obtained by our sister station, WFXT, the student was trying to heat up ramen noodles in a school microwave on May 5 and tried to put a book in with the noodles. When the teacher told the student not to do that and tried to take the book away, the student grabbed it back.
BOSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Pittsburgh Courier

UNSOLVED HOMICIDES: Just 31% of city’s homicides in 2022 are solved

ZAVIAWNA GATHERS DIED IN 2021. Nearly four weeks since a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Easter Sunday shook the region, made national headlines and left two teens lifeless, there are still no arrests. Nine months after the senseless shooting death of 26-year-old Zaviawna Gathers in Wilkinsburg, her...
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Food Market Robbed at Gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is searching for a suspect wanted in a Commercial Robbery. Detectives state that on May 7, 2022, at approximately 9:22 AM, an unknown male entered a Food Market located on the 25xx block N 5th Street amend with a handgun demanding money from the cash register and the store employee. After taking an unknown amount of money the suspect fled and was last seen leaving the area in a newer black Honda accord with dark tinted windows, north on 5th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents react to drastic drop in traffic stops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's annual report for 2021 shows drivers have been getting pulled over less often in the city.According to the data, the number of traffic stops has been cut in half from 20,562 in 2019 to 10,243 last year.Residents shared their thoughts with KDKA-TV about whether they think this means policing is going in the right direction or not."That's good, the little tickets, all that stuff hurts people, poor people in the neighborhood, any neighborhood," Hill District resident Paul Harris said.Zone 1, which covers the North Side, saw an 81 percent decrease with 3,933...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Two former Erie residents violate federal drug laws

According to the United States Department of Justice, Two former Erie residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie, on charges of violating federal drug laws. The two defendants are 34-year-old Jose Anibal Martinez Jr. and 43-year-old David Michael Sullivan. According to the superseding indictment, around November 5, 2021, Martinez and Sullivan […]
ERIE, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy