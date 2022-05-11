ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sarah Fisher selected as Indy 500 celebrity pace car driver

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXlwF_0faHrgW000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar veteran Sarah Fisher has been selected as the celebrity pace car driver for this month’s Indianapolis 500.

Fisher has been the regular pace-car driver for series events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for years.

Stefan Wilson hired to drive 33rd car at Indianapolis 500

This time she won’t be taking the handoff from some high-profile non-racing veteran. Instead she’ll be in the car for the entire May 29 race. She will drive the 670-horsepower 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th- year anniversary edition, the automobile manufacturer announced.

Fisher made nine 500 starts in her career and was the first female to win an IndyCar pole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
WDTN

Crews filming in Ohio Friday night for LeBron James biopic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A little bit of Hollywood was in Northeast Ohio Friday night. Film crews were set up in the area of Clifton Boulevard and West 104th Street to get some shots for “Shooting Stars,” a biopic about Akron-born basketball legend LeBron James and his high school run with the Fab 5 to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
visitmadison.org

Movie Magic in Madison, Indiana

Did you know that Madison has a history of being the backdrop for several short films and movies? Back in the 1940s, Madison, Indiana, was chosen by the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II as the site to shoot a short film depicting “everyday life” in America called The Town. The film showcases various aspects of day-to-day life including classrooms, the Farmers Market, different professions, and more. This film presents Madison as the “model American town where citizens embodied American ideals and values” (The Town). You can watch the short film here:
MADISON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Fanchon Stinger Leaving Fox 59: Who Is the Indianapolis Anchor?

Fanchon Stinger is bidding farewell to the news studio after three decades. The veteran anchor announced her retirement from Fox59 and broadcasting in April and wrapped her last day on Tuesday. Her work has made her a beloved member of the Indianapolis community, who doesn’t want to see her go. Fortunately, Stinger will continue to help the local community as she always has. We look back on this Emmy-winning journalist’s outstanding career in this Fanchon Stinger wiki.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Wilson
Person
Sarah Fisher
WDTN

Local grocery celebrates 1 year in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Market is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting the community to join in on the fun. Starting at 11 am on Saturday, May 14, this party will include a live DJ, grilling, local vendors and a bounce house as well as live animal demos next to the market […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indianapolis 500#Celebrity#Automobile#Ap#Indycar#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Bucs win with 0 hits, top Greene, Reds 1-0

Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn't count as a no-hitter _ or even a win _ because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
103GBF

Ten Legendary Food Brands From Indiana

If you're a fan of any of these foods, you have Indiana to thank!. Food...who doesn't love it, right? Sweet, savory, or spicy, food is something that everyone has in common. We all eat it. We all enjoy it. But have you ever given much thought as to where said food came from? No, I am not talking about eating a burger and thinking about the cow. What I am referring to here is where this food was either manufactured or got its start. When we think about food in terms of that, Indiana is home to some of the most iconic food that we all know and love today.
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy