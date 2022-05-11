ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, WY Has One of the Largest Veteran Populations in the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.

The sacrifices veterans have made for the country often follow them long after their service. Nearly half of those who served after the terror attacks of 9/11 say they had an emotionally traumatic or distressing experience while serving, and about one in four of all veterans say readjusting to civilian life was at least somewhat difficult, according to a Pew Research study.

Still, the same study also found that over half of all veterans say their service provided them with useful skills and training for the civilian job market, and that veterans are less likely to live in poverty and more likely to have higher incomes than their non-veteran counterparts.

The Cheyenne metro area, located in Wyoming, is home to a higher concentration of military veterans than the average across the country. There are an estimated 10,592 civilians living in the metro area with a background of military service, or 14.4% of the local adult population. Nationwide, just 7.1% of the civilian adult population are veterans.

It is important to note that while many veterans chose to enlist out of a sense of patriotic duty, many living veterans did not choose to serve and were drafted into service during the Vietnam War. In Cheyenne, those whose period of service is confined to the Vietnam Era account for 24.7% of the total veteran population. Another 17.4% of veterans in the metro area enlisted after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

All data in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.

RankMetro areaCivilian adults who have served (%)Total number of veteransVeterans who enlisted after 9/11 (%)Veterans who served in Vietnam only (%)1Hinesville, GA21.911,30735.510.22Jacksonville, NC21.524,00538.513.43Killeen-Temple, TX21.064,36629.114.34Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ19.418,52013.328.15Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL19.039,23817.122.66Clarksville, TN-KY17.836,24429.516.77Lawton, OK17.615,58222.820.38Fayetteville, NC17.260,97026.716.59Colorado Springs, CO17.089,82922.720.010Fairbanks, AK16.511,18831.820.011Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA16.332,54015.626.912Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC16.0207,17421.919.613The Villages, FL15.518,6472.048.214Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY15.417,23517.823.715Panama City, FL15.321,20914.325.716New Bern, NC15.214,02317.727.617Great Falls, MT15.19,18323.124.318Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL15.056,55015.325.919Warner Robins, GA14.919,92013.822.520Homosassa Springs, FL14.618,3625.742.621Cheyenne, WY14.410,59217.424.722Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ14.325,0506.443.123Columbus, GA-AL13.932,23920.323.824Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL13.866,5199.831.025Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ13.726,6769.642.726California-Lexington Park, MD13.611,41115.520.027Punta Gorda, FL13.421,9864.841.728Watertown-Fort Drum, NY13.29,82931.419.529Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA13.128,58617.727.330Anchorage, AK12.937,35721.624.031Gulfport-Biloxi, MS12.839,68016.726.332Dover, DE12.817,24214.928.033Goldsboro, NC12.811,69916.024.334Manhattan, KS12.611,49634.518.935Rapid City, SD12.513,28315.429.036Ocala, FL12.336,1496.436.937Grants Pass, OR12.38,6389.539.238Jacksonville, FL12.1142,11115.924.639Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC12.054,77018.028.140Wichita Falls, TX11.913,25622.925.841Sumter, SC11.912,50518.327.342Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC11.820,39712.434.043Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL11.715,3624.437.344Sebring-Avon Park, FL11.510,0263.137.045Longview, WA11.39,4689.738.346Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL11.260,76110.136.347Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL11.219,17410.940.648Charleston-North Charleston, SC11.067,05815.826.749Huntsville, AL11.039,80415.124.650Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA10.910,74413.634.1

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Military Work Dog Eby retires Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A military working dog named Eby was retired today. After almost 7 years of service, the 90th Security Forces Squadron honored her service to the military. “She was my very first dog. She taught me what its like to be a handler. She really...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Training Dogs for the Hearing Impaired

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there. Since...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
City
Veteran, WY
State
Wyoming State
thecheyennepost.com

790 MSFS Earns Cheyenne Trophy

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce presented the Military Affairs Committee’s Cheyenne Trophy to the 790th Missile Security Force Squadron for mission accomplishment, patriotism, off-duty volunteerism and community involvement that provides a positive impact in the city of Cheyenne and its residents. The squadron received the trophy during a...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Rooted in Cheyenne to Conduct City-Wide Tree Planting Event

Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting their 10th neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, May 14th. This will be a momentous event, as they will be surpassing the 1,000 trees planted milestone. Members of the community are encouraged to sign up to volunteer at www.rootedincheyenne.com. Volunteers can choose to plant...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, May 12, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise in Lander, Wyoming was taken by Nancy Sanderson. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Community Survey#Poverty#U S Census Bureau#Manhattan#Americans#Pew Research
Sheridan Media

Two Wyoming Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The two scholars from Wyoming include Isabelle Radakovich, Cody High School, and Keegan Allen Miller of Laramie High School.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tourism Season Is Here, But There’s A Serious Shortage of Workers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tour buses are back; foreign worker visas are being approved; COVID restrictions have been rescinded. The tourism industry seems poised to enjoy a successful post-pandemic summer season in Wyoming. But a lack of much-needed labor is casting a dark cloud on...
WYOMING STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Updated Wyoming Legislative District maps now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature’s interactive maps for House and Senate Districts, reflecting changes made during this year’s redistricting process, are now available on the Legislature’s 2022 Legislative Redistricting homepage slider. This online tool allows members of the public to enter their address and...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Wake Up Wyoming

Disabled Vet Says Wyoming Motel Wouldn’t Let Her Stay With Service Dog

A retired, decorated and disabled U.S. Army colonel has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a motel in Wyoming would not allow her to stay with her service dog. According to the civil lawsuit filed in US District Court for Wyoming on Tuesday, US Army Col. Victoria Miralda (Ret.) had reserved and paid for a room at the Chinook Winds Motel in Dubois. When she arrived, she was allegedly denied service because the motel had a strict "no dogs" policy. Even after informing someone who identified herself as the motel's owner, Miralda was still denied service, according to the suit.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: The Future of the Wyoming Republican Party

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today marks another episode in the saga that is plaguing the Grand Old Party of Wyoming. The once powerful and successful political organization that we were proud to call our own has steadily declined to a state of disfunction and dereliction.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy