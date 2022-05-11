New UI Urgent Care Clinics Open In Cedar Rapids

It’s time to do away with that cabin fever. Spring and summer is ripe for adventures; so this past weekend my family and I took a trip south to just outside of Muscatine to visit what is known as the one of the most photographed Iowa state parks. Trails wind through a variety of terrain, leading to geological formations along the trail’s sandstone bluffs. We visited the Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working grist mill between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, and the Melpine one-room school house for a glimpse into Iowa’s past. Whether you’re looking to explore history or enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors, Wildcat Den State Park is the ideal destination. See for yourself in the pictures below and then take a day trip to enjoy.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO