New UI Urgent Care Clinics Open In Cedar Rapids

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more two it than just warm temperatures.
COVID 19 cases have nearly tripled over the past four weeks in Iowa, with Johnson and Linn Counties now being considered “high transmission” counties by the Centers for Disease Control. The other “high transmission” counties are Cedar, Black Hawk, Dubuque, Howard and Mitchell. The Gazette reports...
JOHNSTON, Iowa – Since the pandemic, schools across the nation have offered free lunches, but those programs are expected to come to an end this summer. Many districts in the Des Moines metro are expected to increase the prices of their school lunches for the upcoming school year mostly due to inflation. “So as we’re […]
The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
The stifling heat is causing multiple schools in the area to dismiss early or cancel classes altogether!. On Wednesday, May 11th, Iowa faced unprecedented high temperatures for this time of year These sweltering numbers actually caused many areas throughout northeastern Iowa to break some records!. Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City,...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in both positive tests and hospitalizations this week for COVID-19. Over 3,830 positive tests have been confirmed since last week's report. That's over 1,000 more than the previous report. Meanwhile, 124 people are hospitalized with...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Foundation is accepting applications for its Rural Healthcare Grant Program. The program provides matching grant funds towards health care services for rural residents living in Benton, Cedar, Delaware, Iowa, northern Johnson, Jones and Linn counties. Since...
A lack of qualified workers is being blamed for an Iowa pharmacy giving a patient the wrong prescription medication. The Iowa Pharmacy Board has charged the Walgreens drug store on 111 W Ridgway Ave. in Waterloo with dispensing the incorrect drugs to patients and with failing to ensure that the pharmacy employed an adequate number […]
Shovels hit the ground on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids at the groundbreaking for 1st and 1st West. The $81.5 million dollar project on the west side of the Cedar River will become the home of a Big Grove Brewery, Pickle Palace Bar and Grill, 270 housing units, a hotel, plaza, and parking garage.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for a downtown Cedar Rapids development project. Development leaders and city officials will be at the construction site at 1st Street and 1st West this Wednesday. The project will be constructed in three phases totaling 11 new buildings between 1st and 3rd Street Southwest. The area was damaged by severe flooding in 2008.
That's one of the five names Iowa added to the memorial this year. Better Business Bureau talk about door to door scams. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about door-to-door sales and how some scammers can take advantage. Veterinarian talks about allergic skin disease in...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Iowa jumped 50% in the past week, with an average of about 453 confirmed cases per day, according to data published Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state recorded 3,172 new cases for the...
A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
Following up on the story we also passed along a few weeks back, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids recently brought home the top prize in the National Academic Decathlon competition. Cedar Rapids Jefferson teacher and coach Kevin Darrow says his students spend 600-800...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As many Hawks at the University of Iowa get ready to graduate and leave the nest, a similar scenario is happening right outside UIHC’s front doors. Only these are actual Hawks. Luke Hart with the Raptor Advocacy Rehabilitation and Education group, or RARE, says...
(Radio Iowa) This weekend will mark the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Iowa. Dutch Geisinger, deputy director of Polk County Emergency Management, says it’s very easy for Iowa households to take part in the effort. “There area several ways that you can do that,” Geisinger says....
Former Waterloo City Councilwoman Sharon Juon has died. Juon served as an at-large council member and Mayor Pro-tem from 2017-2021. She did not seek re-election last fall due to health reasons. Before she served on the city council, Juon was the Executive Director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments—or INRCOG—for 25 years and also held positions at Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she served on the boards of the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Iowa State University Foundation and was a chair for the Cedar Valley United Way. No memorial or funeral services have been announced as yet.
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […]
It’s time to do away with that cabin fever. Spring and summer is ripe for adventures; so this past weekend my family and I took a trip south to just outside of Muscatine to visit what is known as the one of the most photographed Iowa state parks. Trails wind through a variety of terrain, leading to geological formations along the trail’s sandstone bluffs. We visited the Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working grist mill between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, and the Melpine one-room school house for a glimpse into Iowa’s past. Whether you’re looking to explore history or enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors, Wildcat Den State Park is the ideal destination. See for yourself in the pictures below and then take a day trip to enjoy.
