Everyone's favorite app, Google Maps, is going to be receiving some new features. During the Google I/O keynote on Wednesday, some of these new features were mentioned ahead of what will apparently be a huge update for the app. Google is going to be banking on its AI prowess to add new capabilities to Google Maps which will give users a fresh new point of view. No longer just able to take you safely and quickly from point "A" to point "B," Google Maps recommends things to do, where to stay, and where to eat when you do get to "B."

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO