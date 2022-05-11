Norton Point Dune Restoration Highlights Vulnerable Shoreline

The windy rain and chill signaling more like fall than spring was no match for the rush of activities in Oak Bluffs preparing for what portends to be a very busy summer. Circuit avenue saw Help Wanted signs; façades being scraped with paint to follow; and UPS delivering retail inventory for the shops, and more. One could see the fullness of very wide sidewalks with fresh cement bracing for the dense crowds that can now walk safely on the avenue without spilling over into the street. Parallel parking from Gio’s to Linda Jean’s will allow cars to pass easier. Union Chapel is undergoing a full interior cleaning and the two massive trees that were about to fall over on chapel grounds have now been chopped down. The Flying Horses are open once again, which will be a great relief for parents who count on this generational tradition to have big kids and little kids chase the brass ring. A true metaphor for life!

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO