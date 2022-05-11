Norton Point Dune Restoration Highlights Vulnerable Shoreline

On Wednesday during Climate Action Week dozens of people attended a talk on Eco-Anxiety, aimed at helping people grapple emotionally with the looming crisis of climate change. Psychiatrist Dr. Lise Van Susteren and therapist Leslie Davenport offered tips and reassurance to those feeling anxious and offered that feelings of dread and worry are normal.
During April 2022, while we were all focused on passing the housing bank in our towns, stories appeared in the local newspapers announcing that the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, aided by the Land Protection Fund, had purchased 26 acres of land along the banks of Mill Brook and Crocker Pond in West Tisbury at the junction of State and North Roads. This is collaborative conservation, with two groups or more working together to achieve a conservation goal.
Here’s hoping that by the time you read this, these infernal winds will have blown their way out of here. We have had a nice rollercoaster of sun and rain this week, but altogether too much wind for my liking. There is something deeply unsettling about wind that goes on too long, especially if you work outside. While bent against the earth, tucking plants into place, I find myself looking around for flying sheets of plywood or tree branches, anything that might shear my head off.
Lagoon Pond Association invites community members to celebrate the lagoon on Saturday, May 29. Two events will be held that day. In the morning, a Beach Clean-Up Day will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Trash bags are available for pick-up in Vineyard Haven at the Lagoon Pond Landing, Shellfish Hatchery, and Hines Point; and in Oak Bluffs at Medeiros Cove and the end of Lagoon Road.
Aquinnah voters flocked to the polls for their annual town election Thursday, approving the housing bank question by a large margin and re-electing Gerald Green to the board of health for another three years. Turnout was large in the smallest town on the Island, with 169 voters casting ballots, or...
I live at 68 Eastville avenue. If you are on Island, you have seen the senseless destruction from the corner of County avenue to the drawbridge. Calling this a bike path is misleading — this is a path of destruction. The state has destroyed habitat, beautiful trees and lots of living things, much of it adjacent to sensitive wetlands and other waterways. The select board and planners have allowed the company doing the work to grind up the trees in the process.
Aquinnah voters closed out the Island political season with a bang Tuesday night, packing the old town hall for their annual town meeting and joining five other Island towns in handing resounding approval to the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank. “At this point we are all aware of the severity...
The windy rain and chill signaling more like fall than spring was no match for the rush of activities in Oak Bluffs preparing for what portends to be a very busy summer. Circuit avenue saw Help Wanted signs; façades being scraped with paint to follow; and UPS delivering retail inventory for the shops, and more. One could see the fullness of very wide sidewalks with fresh cement bracing for the dense crowds that can now walk safely on the avenue without spilling over into the street. Parallel parking from Gio’s to Linda Jean’s will allow cars to pass easier. Union Chapel is undergoing a full interior cleaning and the two massive trees that were about to fall over on chapel grounds have now been chopped down. The Flying Horses are open once again, which will be a great relief for parents who count on this generational tradition to have big kids and little kids chase the brass ring. A true metaphor for life!
Years ago, Richard Sears had a big bouquet of roses delivered to the Chappy Ferry every week as a year-long birthday gift to his wife. It was a lovely gesture that made the rest of us guys look like total slackers. I was reminded of that when checking in on the Slip Away Farm website.
From the May 9, 1952 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Lagoon Pond at Vineyard Haven was originally called the harbor of Homes Hole — the old name for the town and port — for it was long open to the saltwater and afforded a deep anchorage. But it was known as a pond too, and there are deeds of the eighteenth century referring to it as Wakataqua Pond. Communication between the village of Holmes Hole at the head of the present Vineyard Haven harbor, and the eastern shore — known as Eastville — was entirely by water until 1871 when the Lagoon bridge was completed. The incentive for construction of the bridge was the rise of a summer resort, developed around the camp ground, for which the historic landing was at Eastville.
The May wind grabbed at my thoughts and scattered them like a stack of papers in a stiff breeze, but thanks to email and a group of friends they helped me gather my strewn thoughts and compose them for you to enjoy. The May wind whipped across the Menemsha parking...
The West Tisbury conservation commission agreed Tuesday to support the return of the Farmers’ Market to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society for a third season this year, based on a new plan for the popular market that aims to reduce the effects of human and vehicle traffic on the conservation-restricted property.
The rule for turning off the heat on April 1 has been completely broken and if you are following that rule, you sure are the better person. I have mine low so when it comes on, I know it is going to be another sweatshirt day. Happy Birthday to all...
The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
The Town of Brewster will wait until May 23 to select a name for its beach on the former Cape Cod Sea Camps. The select board on Monday had planned to choose a name from more than 550 suggestions submitted by residents in April, but is awaiting reaction from the Wampanoag Tribe.
Goldie’s Rotisserie food truck will be selling food outside Grange Hall during Saturday’s Climate Action Week finale, following the West Tisbury select board’s approval of the event during their Wednesday meeting. But the future of food trucks after Saturday remains up for debate, with a joint meeting...
The Tisbury select board voted Wednesday to promote two town police officers, Andrew Silvia and Edward St. Pierre, to sergeant. Sergeant Silvia has been with the department since 2016 while Sergeant St. Pierre has been on the force since 2019, police chief Chris Habekost told the board. They join Max Sherman in the rank of sergeant.
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth select board has requested that Town Manager Julian Suso resign from his position. The request follows an overall negative performance review of Suso that said he had poor communication with the board as well as highlighted concerns over town staff vacancies. “While there have been...
CAPE COD — An endangered species is fighting for survival on Cape Cod. Seasonal workers are in dangerously short supply. Tourists are being told to prepare for long waits and that they’ll have to pay more for just about everything when they visit this summer. “Right now, we...
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.
Comments / 0