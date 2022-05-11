ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China says it will use various policy tools to support employment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTGuA_0faHoapL00

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China will strive to stabilise the economy and will use various policy tools to support employment, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

China's fiscal and monetary policy will prioritise employment, and various policy tools will be used to help stave off job losses, the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.

"The new downward pressure on China's economy increased further in April due to the larger than expected impact from a new round of the pandemic and changes in the international situation," the cabinet said.

The economy has taken a hit as local authorities raced to stop the spread of record COVID-19 cases, which have led to a full or partial lockdown in dozens of Chinese cities, including a city-wide shutdown in the commercial hub of Shanghai.

The official jobless rate hit 5.8% in March, a near two-year high.

China will exempt interest payments on student loans due this year for college graduates of this year and last year, the cabinet said.

Price stability, grain output and goods supplies will be ensured, it added.

An additional 50 billion yuan ($7.45 billion) in renewable energy subsidies will be allocated for central-government backed power firms, the cabinet said.

China will also expand effective investment by channeling more private funds into infrastructure projects via issuance of real estate investment trusts (REITs), the cabinet said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a separate statement that it would launch a special corporate financing scheme in its unwavering support to the private economy.

The scheme is funded by state-owned China Securities Finance Corp, and will support private firms with good prospects and competitive technology, the CSRC said.

($1 = 6.7135 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Asia stocks try to bounce, China data a risk

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets were attempting a rare rally on Monday after Wall Street managed a bounce from deep lows, though investors were also braced for bad news from Chinese economic data due later in the session. Forecasts are for a fall of 6.1% in China’s annual retail...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese
Reuters

China cbank keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged for 4th straight month

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month on Monday, matching market expectations. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 100 billion yuan ($14.73 billion) worth...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China property shares in Hong Kong climb on latest easing of mortgage rules

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland properties Index rose nearly 4% on Monday after China further eased the mortgage loan rate guidance. Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another attempt to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Beijing reports 39 new symptomatic COVID cases, 15 asymptomatic cases

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing reported 39 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 15, up from 33 a day earlier, state media reported on Monday. The city also reported 15 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 for May 15, up from 8 a day earlier. (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says we’re in the fifth great bubble of the modern era—and warns the economy won’t ‘skate through’ a housing crisis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Wall Street titan Jeremy Grantham has been warning of a “superbubble” in the U.S. since last year, arguing the S&P 500 is set to be cut in half as an era marked by exceedingly risky investor behavior begins to fade.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy