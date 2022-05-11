ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Forest Park: Teen Shoots His Father During Argument

By Don Juan Fasho
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk8AC_0faHoA4Z00

A teen shoots his father during an argument in Forest Park. This is a sad story. Let us pray for all of the parties involved. We know violence isn’t the way.

Officers responded just after midnight to Holgate Drive.

A 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, 43, according to a recording.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were with her, hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows. (Fox19 )

The dad was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
Forest Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Men stabbed during 15-year-old's birthday party describe the chaos

CINCINNATI — Sitting in their family dining room, Adan Segoviano, 21, and his uncle, Jerson Estrada, 21, point to the bandages on their body. They were two of four people stabbed last Saturday night during a 15-year-old's birthday party at an FOP rental hall in Hamilton. "He got stabbed...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Let Us Pray#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man allegedly attempted to lure 12-year-old child walking in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of attempting to lure a 12-year-old child in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood earlier this week. Yahya Rashid, 24, faces one felony count of child abduction/luring a victim under 17, one felony count of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of theft of property (less than $500).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jury finds Dayton man guilty of shooting, killing former girlfriend’s ex-husband in front of victim’s children￼￼

∫DAYTON, Ohio — A federal jury recently convicted a Dayton man of traveling interstate to murder the former husband of his then-girlfriend after cyberstalking the victim. Sterling H. Roberts, 38, of Dayton, was found guilty of shooting and killing the victim in August 2017. As a previously convicted felon, Roberts was prohibited from possessing the firearm he used in furtherance of the crime of violence.
DAYTON, OH
CBS Chicago

Man faces charges after attempting to lure 12-year-old girl near Peterson Park elementary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man now faces felony charges accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into a car.24-year-old Yahya Rashid was arrested Tuesday and is due in bond court Thursday.It happened Monday, as the girl was walking to Jamieson Elementary School near Bryn Mawr and California in Peterson Park.Police say Rashid circled the school several times and even parked outside. The girl ran into the school and was not harmed. Investigators also say that when he was arrested, Rashid was driving a stolen car and he was found with items stolen in two recent robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
WLWT 5

Police: 2 teens rescued after getting swept down river in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Rescue crews pulled two teenage girls out of the Great Miami River after they were swept away. According to Hamilton police, the teenagers were swimming in the river when they got caught in the current shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officers found them near the Black Street Bridge.
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Columbus woman charged with hitting Montgomery County deputy with stolen car pleads guilty

HARRISON TWP. — A Columbus woman facing charges in connection hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy with a stolen in February is pleading guilty. Brooklynn Frazier, 24, originally pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the incident. On Thursday, Frazier changed her plea and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on a police officer, according to court records.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy