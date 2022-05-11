ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Podcast: Is there cause for concern with the Auburn football season?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 1 day ago

What are you most concerned about with Auburn football this season?

The Auburn Tigers have a demanding schedule in front of them in 2022. The 2022 Auburn football schedule is one of the reasons that there's some cause for concern in the 2022 Auburn football season.

The tough schedule and questions about the play-calling on offense, lack of experience at certain positions, and quarterback speculation are all reasons for concern about the 2022 Auburn football season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport. The guys both brought a list of five potential reasons for concern toward the season. As expected, most questions and concerns were related to the offensive side of the ball but there were a few geared towards the defense.

These things could end up being strengths for the Auburn Tigers this season but it's worth pointing out that the path to an 8-4 or 9-3 overall record in 2022 would need a lot to go in Auburn's favor. There are some question marks at several positions but it's easy to talk yourself into a few of them when looking at the talent, ability, and make-up of this roster.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
