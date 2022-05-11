ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette native Isaac Reeves designs limited-edition shoe with Reebok

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 1 day ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. —  One day while scrolling through Instagram, Isaac Reeves noticed an ad for a sneaker designing contest hosted by Reebok.

Growing up, Reeves redesigned shoes as a hobby, so when he saw the ad, he decided to put in his application on the off chance he would get picked.

Reebok did select his application, and after almost a year of work and collaboration, Reeves had the opportunity to design his own signature shoe – the APB x Yellowbrick x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy “Duality.”⁠

“I found out about this particular program with Reebok, where 50 students were going to be selected to essentially design a sneaker and only three people could be selected to see that sneaker from a concept into an actual product that could be sold,” said Reeves.

As a way to give young aspiring artists an opportunity to get involved with the fashion industry, Reebok partnered with Yellowbrick, an online education platform focused on teaching students skills to thrive in the creator economy; Jobs for the Future, a national education and workforce-related nonprofit; and APB, a sneaker and fashion retailer, to create an online education and mentorship program.

The program aimed to give 36 individuals, between the ages of 17 to 20, an opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge needed to pursue a career in the sneaker industry.

The participants had to take a 12-week course, from Yellowbrick’s popular Sneaker Essentials, which taught the fundamentals of marketing and design as well as live mentorship training from leaders at Reebok and APB.

At the end of the course, three students were selected to release their Reebok sneaker concept as a finished product.

Reeves was chosen as the creative director of the project, and his classmates, Ashley Hamilton and Ben Gass, were selected to help execute the production and marketing of the shoe.

Initially, the shoe was meant to be sold to the New York market, but around this time, Reeves ended up moving back to his hometown of Lafayette.

This juxtaposition between the two cities was one of the things that inspired the new theme of Reeves’ shoe design, “Duality.”

“Having moved from New York to Lafayette, I was still kind of homesick, and so when it came down to the sneaker design, I felt like this was a way of paying homage to the place I grew up. And so, I wanted to create a New York-inspired shoe in a way that nobody had ever done before,” said Reeves.

“Originally the plan was to have it be a metropolitan shoe, but then I realized that, you know, I don’t live in New York anymore. My environment is completely different. And if I really wanted to make an impact with this shoe, I had to make it versatile, that somebody from Lafayette could wear and still be really fashionable. And someone from New York or L.A. could wear it, too.”

Beyond being fashionable, Reeves wanted to make a shoe that could be used both during the day when someone was at work or at night when they might be out on the town.

He tried to keep the color palette of his shoe neutral and natural. His main inspiration for the palette was “New York’s sunset.”

“I wanted the shoes to have two different sides to it. It has its own personality in the day and a completely different personality at night – which is why the shoe glows in the dark. It has reflective elements, to reflect the duality of New York and the duality with creators.”

In preparation for the launch, Reeves and his team created limited-edition merchandise, only given out to friends and family, as well as created a commercial ad for the launch.

Reebok created 150 limited-edition copies of the shoes sold at APB locations in late April. Within the span of three hours, all 150 copies of Reeves’ shoes were sold.

“I just remember seating there, refreshing the page, and seeing shoe sizes disappear one after another. It was a crazy moment,” he said.

Although his time with Reebok has come to an end, Reeves hasn’t given up on his creative passion.

Since then, Reeves has partnered with the Lafayette non-profit, MatchBOX Coworking Studio, to create a short film and a fashion line that he plans to highlight the idea of “Duality.”

“It has been such an amazing journey over the last year working the shoe. And it had an amazing release and launch. I’m super excited for what’s going to come next.”

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette native Isaac Reeves designs limited-edition shoe with Reebok

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
