Denver weather: Temperature to approach 90 Wednesday; critical fire weather continues

Critical fire weather is once again expected Wednesday across the Denver area, thanks to another forecast of low humidity and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A red flag warning is in place from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday's forecast in Denver calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 89 degrees and wind gusts up to 31 mph, the weather service predicts. It is expected to be cooler Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to nearly 40 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 11-16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.